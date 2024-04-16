Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office: Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi's Survival Thriller Earns Over Rs 10 Crore

Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
Makes
Rs
10
Crore
In
10
Days:
After
ruling
the
Malayalam
box
office
and
becoming
the
highest-grosser
to
date,
a
simple
and
emotionally
deep
survival
drama,
Manjummel
Boys,
is
now
making
a
record
in
the
Tollywood.
Written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram,
Manjummel
Boys
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
all
over
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
as
well
as
overseas
on
April
6.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
The
movie
is
a
survival
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
2006
near
the
infamous
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal.
A
group
of
9
friends
embark
on
a
jolly
holiday
trip
from
the
Manjummel
area
of
Kochi.
They
explore
the
city
and
take
a
turn
to
see
the
Guna
Caves.
Unfortunately,
after
entering
the
restricted
area,
one
of
their
friends
slips
into
a
cave
opening
that
is
almost
900
ft.
The
perplexed
boys
don't
know
what
to
do
but
are
vehement
about
not
leaving
their
friend
there.
Despite
discouraging
situations,
all
of
them
try
to
retrieve
him
from
the
cave.
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
Box
Office
The
movie
Manjummel
Boys
is
the
highest-grosser
already
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
Directed
by
Chidambaram,
the
movie
saw
an
unprecedented
success
and
money
which
prompted
the
makers
of
Tollywood
films
to
come
together
and
release
it
in
Telugu.
The
movie
opened
on
the
screen
on
April
6
and
within
10
days,
the
Telugu
version
earned
over
Rs
10
Crore,
reportedly.
Check
out
the
official
tweet
below.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.