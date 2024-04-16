Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office: Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi's Survival Thriller Earns Over Rs 10 Crore

Photo Credit:

Manjummel Boys Telugu Makes Rs 10 Crore In 10 Days: After ruling the Malayalam box office and becoming the highest-grosser to date, a simple and emotionally deep survival drama, Manjummel Boys, is now making a record in the Tollywood. Written and directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys was dubbed and released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers all over the two Telugu-speaking states as well as overseas on April 6.



Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the infamous Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. A group of 9 friends embark on a jolly holiday trip from the Manjummel area of Kochi. They explore the city and take a turn to see the Guna Caves. Unfortunately, after entering the restricted area, one of their friends slips into a cave opening that is almost 900 ft. The perplexed boys don't know what to do but are vehement about not leaving their friend there. Despite discouraging situations, all of them try to retrieve him from the cave.

Manjummel Boys Telugu Box Office

The movie Manjummel Boys is the highest-grosser already in the Malayalam film industry. Directed by Chidambaram, the movie saw an unprecedented success and money which prompted the makers of Tollywood films to come together and release it in Telugu. The movie opened on the screen on April 6 and within 10 days, the Telugu version earned over Rs 10 Crore, reportedly. Check out the official tweet below.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.