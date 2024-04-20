Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Soubin Shahir's Sensational Survival Drama

Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date
Out:
Manjummel
Boys
is
the
latest
box
office
sensation
and
the
highest-grosser
to
date
in
Malayalam,
beating
the
records
set
by
superstars
Mammootty
and
Mohanlal.
The
movie,
a
survival
thriller
directed
by
Chidambaram,
won
widespread
applause
as
well
as
money
from
Malayalam
and
Telugu
critics
and
box
offices.
After
the
epic
theatrical
run
in
Malayalam
version,
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings
banners
bought
the
Telugu
rights
of
Manjummel
Boys
movie
and
released
it
on
April
6,
to
a
thumping
response.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
The
movie
is
a
survival
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
2006
near
the
infamous
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal.
A
group
of
9
friends
embark
on
a
jolly
holiday
trip
from
the
Manjummel
area
of
Kochi.
They
explore
the
city
and
take
a
turn
to
see
the
Guna
Caves.
Unfortunately,
after
entering
the
restricted
area,
one
of
their
friends
slips
into
a
cave
opening
that
is
almost
900
ft.
The
perplexed
boys
don't
know
what
to
do
but
are
vehement
about
not
leaving
their
friend
there.
Despite
discouraging
situations,
all
of
them
try
to
retrieve
him
from
the
cave.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Date
Announced
The
movie
is
finally
now
ready
to
hit
the
digital
streaming
platforms
after
a
highly
successful
theatrical
run.
The
movie's
streaming
rights
were
bought
by
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
a
front-runner
for
Malayalam
classics.
The
movie
Manjummel
Boys
will
be
available
for
streaming
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
from
May
3
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.