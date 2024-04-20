Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Soubin Shahir's Sensational Survival Drama

Photo Credit:

Manjummel Boys Telugu OTT Release Date Out: Manjummel Boys is the latest box office sensation and the highest-grosser to date in Malayalam, beating the records set by superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. The movie, a survival thriller directed by Chidambaram, won widespread applause as well as money from Malayalam and Telugu critics and box offices.

After the epic theatrical run in Malayalam version, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banners bought the Telugu rights of Manjummel Boys movie and released it on April 6, to a thumping response.

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the infamous Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. A group of 9 friends embark on a jolly holiday trip from the Manjummel area of Kochi. They explore the city and take a turn to see the Guna Caves. Unfortunately, after entering the restricted area, one of their friends slips into a cave opening that is almost 900 ft. The perplexed boys don't know what to do but are vehement about not leaving their friend there. Despite discouraging situations, all of them try to retrieve him from the cave.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date Announced

The movie is finally now ready to hit the digital streaming platforms after a highly successful theatrical run. The movie's streaming rights were bought by Disney Plus Hotstar, a front-runner for Malayalam classics. The movie Manjummel Boys will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 3 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.