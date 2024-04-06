Manjummel Boys Telugu X Review: Malayalam's Highest- Grossing Survival Thriller Hits Screens Amid Expectations

Photo Credit:

Manjummel Boys Telugu X Review: The highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, Manjummel Boys, written and directed by Chidambaram featuring a bunch of young and upcoming actors is a phenomenon. It is an adventure thriller based on a real-life incident.

After the humongous response, the movie garnered in the regional language, Tollywood's bigshot producers Mythri Movie Makers banner bought the dubbing right to this Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol's youthful film.

Manjummel Boys' Telugu version hit the screens on April 6 across the two Telugu-speaking states to a decent buzz. The hype for the film soared after the team organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad to promote this already successful blockbuster.

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

A group of friends from Manjummel embark on a trip to Kodaikanal, which is supposed to be memorable in their lives. It gets memorable indeed but not in a way that it brings happy memories. The group of friends decide to rescue their friend who gets lost in the Guna Caves.

Manjummel Boys X Review

Enthusiastic and young film buffs of Tollywood who know Manjummel Boys' success have been waiting for this day to book their tickets and enjoy the movie in Telugu audio. Those who have gone to the theatres to watch the early morning shows have taken to their social media handles to share their movie-watching experience with the rest. They gave out mini-reviews of sorts to the others who were interested in watching Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.