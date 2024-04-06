Manjummel Boys Telugu X Review: Malayalam's Highest- Grossing Survival Thriller Hits Screens Amid Expectations

Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
X
Review:
The
highest-grossing
Malayalam
film
to
date,
Manjummel
Boys,
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
featuring
a
bunch
of
young
and
upcoming
actors
is
a
phenomenon.
It
is
an
adventure
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident.
After
the
humongous
response,
the
movie
garnered
in
the
regional
language,
Tollywood's
bigshot
producers
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
bought
the
dubbing
right
to
this
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Deepak
Parambol's
youthful
film.
Manjummel
Boys'
Telugu
version
hit
the
screens
on
April
6
across
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
to
a
decent
buzz.
The
hype
for
the
film
soared
after
the
team
organized
a
pre-release
event
in
Hyderabad
to
promote
this
already
successful
blockbuster.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
A
group
of
friends
from
Manjummel
embark
on
a
trip
to
Kodaikanal,
which
is
supposed
to
be
memorable
in
their
lives.
It
gets
memorable
indeed
but
not
in
a
way
that
it
brings
happy
memories.
The
group
of
friends
decide
to
rescue
their
friend
who
gets
lost
in
the
Guna
Caves.
Manjummel
Boys
X
Review
Enthusiastic
and
young
film
buffs
of
Tollywood
who
know
Manjummel
Boys'
success
have
been
waiting
for
this
day
to
book
their
tickets
and
enjoy
the
movie
in
Telugu
audio.
Those
who
have
gone
to
the
theatres
to
watch
the
early
morning
shows
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
movie-watching
experience
with
the
rest.
They
gave
out
mini-reviews
of
sorts
to
the
others
who
were
interested
in
watching
Manjummel
Boys.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 10:18 [IST]