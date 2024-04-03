Mrunal Thakur Expresses Gratitude To Fans With Heartfelt Gesture During The Family Star Promotions

Actress
Mrunal
Thakur
has
not
only
made
her
mark
but
has
also
shown
a
profound
appreciation
for
the
love
and
support
she
has
received
from
her
audience.
In
a
recent
public
appearance,
the
acclaimed
actress
made
a
touching
gesture
by
bowing
down
to
her
audience
on
stage
thanking
them
for
their
unwavering
support
and
for
playing
a
pivotal
role
in
her
success.
Mrunal
Thakur,
who
has
become
a
household
name
for
her
dynamic
roles
and
captivating
performances,
has
now
begun
to
dominate
the
South
Indian
film
industry
with
a
series
of
massive
hits.
Her
performances
in
movies
like
"Sita
Ramam" and
"Hi
Nanna"
have
been
widely
praised
for
their
depth
and
emotional
resonance,
showcasing
her
versatility
and
dedication
to
her
craft.
This
Friday,
Mrunal
is
set
to
captivate
audiences
once
again
with
the
highly
anticipated
release
of
"The
Family
Star," where
she
stars
opposite
the
charismatic
Vijay
Devrakonda.
Mrunal's
humility
and
genuine
appreciation
for
her
fans
have
only
endeared
her
more
to
the
public
and
critics
alike.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 13:52 [IST]