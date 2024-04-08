Mrunal Thakur on the Unexpected Success of "Sita Ramam"

The latest episode of Kiska Brand Bajega, hosted by Aditya Bhatt features Mrunal Thakur. In a candid conversation, Mrunal talks about the journey of signing and experiencing the unexpected success and overwhelming appreciation for her film "Sita Ramam".

In the conversation, when asked about her expectations during the signing of the movie did she imagine the kind of success or appreciation you would receive, Mrunal confesses she wasn't expecting it. When she signed on for the movie, Mrunal had no idea how much popularity or praise would I get. "No, I didn't. When I was signing the movie a lot of people were like, were not aware at first place, the film only blew out when it was released in Telugu. You know before the release, the buzz, you know they say 'buzz kya hai', she stated.

Mrunal highlights how everyone in the film industry wants to succeed, acknowledging that everyone involved wants their movie to perform well. Mrunal was beyond happy since she had prayed so hard for "Sita Ramam" to succeed. She remembered being blown away by the enthusiastic response when she first saw the movie in a theatre with other people on opening day. She said, "I prayed so hard and when the film came out, it just, people just went crazy. I didn't even knew, I was actually watching the movie for the first time in the theatre with the audience, on the first day first show. Kabhi na ye soch ke jab film aap sign karte ho na ki ye popular hogi nahi hogi, ye soch ke mat kariye. I only sign it because I see that like I treat all my characters as my lovers. I love them. Like you know whenever the film is done I feel it is like a breakup".

In addition, Mrunal is receiving praise for her performance in "Family Star," which features Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The movie's cast includes Ravi Babu, Abhinaya, Vasuki, and Rohini Hattangadi.