Mrunal Thakur on the Unexpected Success of "Sita Ramam"

The
latest
episode
of
Kiska
Brand
Bajega,
hosted
by
Aditya
Bhatt
features
Mrunal
Thakur.
In
a
candid
conversation,
Mrunal
talks
about
the
journey
of
signing
and
experiencing
the
unexpected
success
and
overwhelming
appreciation
for
her
film
"Sita
Ramam".
In
the
conversation,
when
asked
about
her
expectations
during
the
signing
of
the
movie
did
she
imagine
the
kind
of
success
or
appreciation
you
would
receive,
Mrunal
confesses
she
wasn't
expecting
it.
When
she
signed
on
for
the
movie,
Mrunal
had
no
idea
how
much
popularity
or
praise
would
I
get.
"No,
I
didn't.
When
I
was
signing
the
movie
a
lot
of
people
were
like,
were
not
aware
at
first
place,
the
film
only
blew
out
when
it
was
released
in
Telugu.
You
know
before
the
release,
the
buzz,
you
know
they
say
'buzz
kya
hai',
she
stated.
Mrunal
highlights
how
everyone
in
the
film
industry
wants
to
succeed,
acknowledging
that
everyone
involved
wants
their
movie
to
perform
well.
Mrunal
was
beyond
happy
since
she
had
prayed
so
hard
for
"Sita
Ramam" to
succeed.
She
remembered
being
blown
away
by
the
enthusiastic
response
when
she
first
saw
the
movie
in
a
theatre
with
other
people
on
opening
day.
She
said,
"I
prayed
so
hard
and
when
the
film
came
out,
it
just,
people
just
went
crazy.
I
didn't
even
knew,
I
was
actually
watching
the
movie
for
the
first
time
in
the
theatre
with
the
audience,
on
the
first
day
first
show.
Kabhi
na
ye
soch
ke
jab
film
aap
sign
karte
ho
na
ki
ye
popular
hogi
nahi
hogi,
ye
soch
ke
mat
kariye.
I
only
sign
it
because
I
see
that
like
I
treat
all
my
characters
as
my
lovers.
I
love
them.
Like
you
know
whenever
the
film
is
done
I
feel
it
is
like
a
breakup".
In
addition,
Mrunal
is
receiving
praise
for
her
performance
in
"Family
Star," which
features
Vijay
Deverakonda
in
the
title
role.
The
movie's
cast
includes
Ravi
Babu,
Abhinaya,
Vasuki,
and
Rohini
Hattangadi.
