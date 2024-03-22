Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sree Vishnu-Sri Harsha Konuganti's Comic Film Opens BIG

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda came together once again for a slapstick comedy entertainer titled Om Bheem Bush. Ever since the filmmakers announced the title and interesting posters, the movie written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti piqued interest among film buffs. The film's teaser and theatrical trailer have amplified the expectations ahead of its release.

The movie Om Bheem Bush was released worldwide on March 22 and the viewers as well as the critics are talking positively about the movie which clearly says 'No logic only magic.' The movie is said to be a laugh riot sans an emotional connection. The director's attempt to depict a noble cause has gone haywire due to the logic-less narration and a weak climax.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush Day 1 Box Office Prediction

The movie Om Bheem Bush's theatrical business was around Rs 9.50 Crore (worldwide), which means that the movie had already earned table profits for its makers even before its release. With the kind of positive reviews pouring in, it looks like the opening weekend is going to be big for this comedy-drama with a horror twist. As per the Sacnilk website, the movie Om Bheem Bush might earn about Rs 0.9 Crore on its opening day. The figures are temporary and will change by the end of the day.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.