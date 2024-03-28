Om Bheem Bush Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Sree Vishnu's Comedy Drama Is Fastest Rs 22 Crore Film

Om
Bheem
Bush
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
the
fastest
Rs
20
Crore
plus
film
for
Sree
Vishnu,
and
his
career's
first.
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens,
it
won
applause
for
its
entertainment
quotient
although
critics
pointed
out
the
lack
of
story
and
coherence
in
the
filmmaker's
conviction
to
translate
his
idea
visually.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
after
being
scammed
by
their
fellow
students
where
they
have
to
find
a
treasure.
With
their
penchant
for
becoming
scientists,
the
trio
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Box
Office
Prediction
The
movie
Om
Bheem
Bush's
theatrical
business
was
around
Rs
9.50
Crore
(worldwide),
which
means
that
the
movie
had
already
earned
table
profits
for
its
makers
even
before
its
release.
The
movie
got
mixed
reactions
and
most
of
the
critics
and
film
buffs
spoke
about
the
lack
of
a
storyline
and
narration
that
could
have
otherwise
made
an
impact
in
this
laugh-riot
kind
of
movie.
But,
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
working
at
the
overseas
box
office
and
the
movie
made
a
decent
figure
of
about
Rs
22
Crore
worldwide
within
four
days
of
its
theatrical
release,
claimed
the
producers.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
(India),
here.
Day
1:
Rs
1.75
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
2.5
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.35
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.5
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
0.84
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
(to
be
updated)
Total
6
Days
Collection:
Rs
9.94
Crore
(approximately)
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 8:57 [IST]