Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After It Hit The OTT Platform

Om Bheem Bush Leaked After OTT Release: The latest comedy entertainer Om Bheem Bush featuring Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda was released worldwide on March 22 amid decent expectations. Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, the movie has undertones of science experiments, ghosts, and a treasure.

The makers of the film claimed that Om Bheem Bush has 'No logic only magic.' The movie is said to be a laugh riot sans an emotional connection. The director's attempt to depict a noble cause has gone haywire due to the logic-less narration and a weak climax, although the movie is highly entertaining.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to find treasure and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Release

Om Bheem Bush made its OTT debut, the much-awaited one, on April 12 on Amazon Prime Video. After the movie was dropped and started streaming on the platform, it fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of this comedy entertainer and made it available for free on the internet allowing the users to download and watch.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.