Om Bheem Bush Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After It Hit The OTT Platform

Om
Bheem
Bush
Leaked
After
OTT
Release:
The
latest
comedy
entertainer
Om
Bheem
Bush
featuring
Sree
Vishnu,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
and
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda
was
released
worldwide
on
March
22
amid
decent
expectations.
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
the
movie
has
undertones
of
science
experiments,
ghosts,
and
a
treasure.
The
makers
of
the
film
claimed
that
Om
Bheem
Bush
has
'No
logic
only
magic.'
The
movie
is
said
to
be
a
laugh
riot
sans
an
emotional
connection.
The
director's
attempt
to
depict
a
noble
cause
has
gone
haywire
due
to
the
logic-less
narration
and
a
weak
climax,
although
the
movie
is
highly
entertaining.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
find
treasure
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
After
OTT
Release
Om
Bheem
Bush
made
its
OTT
debut,
the
much-awaited
one,
on
April
12
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
After
the
movie
was
dropped
and
started
streaming
on
the
platform,
it
fell
prey
to
the
hungry
piracy
mafia.
The
illegal
websites
that
share
content
through
unscrupulous
sources
in
the
form
of
links
copied
the
entire
content
of
this
comedy
entertainer
and
made
it
available
for
free
on
the
internet
allowing
the
users
to
download
and
watch.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.