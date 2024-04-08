Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date: Here's When You Can Start Streaming THIS Latest Comedy-Drama On Prime Video

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date & Time On Prime Video Out: The 'Brochevarevaru Ra' trio Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda came together once again for a whacky crime-comedy drama titled 'Om Bheem Bush.' The movie written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti was released worldwide on March 22 amid decent expectations.

However, the movie Om Bheem Bush was reviewed as a film that is high on its comedy quotient and lacks the core story, conflict, and purpose. True to the tagline 'No Logic Only Magic,' the movie was commercially successful nevertheless.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date & Time

The movie Om Bheem Bish, which was released to a positive buzz at the worldwide box office on March 22 had cracked a good OTT deal ahead of its theatrical release. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video reportedly spent a good amount on the digital streaming rights of Om Bheem Bush and signed an agreement. This comedy-drama will start streaming on Prime Video on April 12.

three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos! 👻#OmBheemBushOnPrime, Apr 12 pic.twitter.com/LK0fRgb4qA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 8, 2024

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.