Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & R Ramakrishna's Comedy Drama

Om
Bheem
Bush
OTT
Release
Date
&
Platform:
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
'Om
Bheem
Bush'
is
the
latest
horror-comedy
that
hit
the
screens
amid
decent
expectations
on
March
22.
The
movie
starring
the
famous
trio
of
'Brochevarevaru
Ra'-Sree
Vishnu,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
and
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda
is
earning
positive
responses
for
its
hilarious
factor.
The
movie
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
reviewed
as
a
film
that
has
so
much
fun
and
is
true
to
the
tagline
'No
Logic
Only
Magic.'
Critics
who
watched
the
movie
gave
a
thumbs-up
to
the
comedy
quotient
of
the
movie
but
were
disappointed
with
the
lack
of
proper
story,
conflict,
and
the
director's
vision
to
elaborate
on
his
core
point.
The
climax
is
also
said
to
have
been
a
disadvantage.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
Ph.D
students
and
want
to
become
successful
scientists.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
after
being
scammed
by
their
fellow
students
where
they
have
to
find
a
treasure.
With
their
penchant
for
becoming
scientists,
the
trio
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
The
movie
Om
Bheem
Bish,
which
was
released
to
a
positive
buzz
at
the
worldwide
box
office
on
March
22
had
cracked
a
good
OTT
deal
ahead
of
its
theatrical
release.
The
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
reportedly
spent
a
good
amount
on
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
and
signed
an
agreement.
The
movie
might
hit
the
OTT
platform
after
one
month.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.