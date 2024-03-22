Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & R Ramakrishna's Comedy Drama

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date & Platform: Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, 'Om Bheem Bush' is the latest horror-comedy that hit the screens amid decent expectations on March 22. The movie starring the famous trio of 'Brochevarevaru Ra'-Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda is earning positive responses for its hilarious factor.

The movie Om Bheem Bush is reviewed as a film that has so much fun and is true to the tagline 'No Logic Only Magic.' Critics who watched the movie gave a thumbs-up to the comedy quotient of the movie but were disappointed with the lack of proper story, conflict, and the director's vision to elaborate on his core point. The climax is also said to have been a disadvantage.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are Ph.D students and want to become successful scientists. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram after being scammed by their fellow students where they have to find a treasure. With their penchant for becoming scientists, the trio administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush OTT Release Date & Time

The movie Om Bheem Bish, which was released to a positive buzz at the worldwide box office on March 22 had cracked a good OTT deal ahead of its theatrical release. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video reportedly spent a good amount on the digital streaming rights of Om Bheem Bush and signed an agreement. The movie might hit the OTT platform after one month.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.