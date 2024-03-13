Om Bheem Bush Trailer Release Date & Time: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna Film's Glimpse Out On

Om
Bheem
Bush
Trailer
Release
Date
&
Time:
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
the
latest
comedy-adventure
action
drama
featuring
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
in
the
lead
roles.
The
movie
is
ready
for
theatrical
release
on
March
22
worldwide.
With
the
tagline
that
reads
'No
Logic
Only
Magic,'
the
makers
surprised
the
Tollywood
film
buffs
with
the
film's
teaser,
which
not
only
impressed
but
also
set
super
high
expectations.
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
one
of
the
much-awaited
films
releasing
this
early
summer
in
Tollywood.
In
continuation
to
the
teaser,
the
makers
released
a
song
titled
'Bang
Bros,'
which
was
written
by
Lakshmi
Priyanka,
a
female
lyricist.
Aditya
Iyengar,
Dinker
Kalvala,
Vivek
Hariharan,
Rutvik
Talshilkar,
and
Sunny
MR
sang
the
song
composed
by
Sunny
MR.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
good
for
nothing
but
want
to
become
rich
by
making
instant
money.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
secure
the
treasure
chests
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Trailer
Release
Date
&
Time
After
the
successful
teaser
and
songs
that
enthralled
Tollywood
moviegoers,
the
awaited
theatrical
trailer
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
finally
ready.
The
makers
are
going
to
drop
the
trailer
on
March
15
at
4.59
PM,
an
official
poster
revealed.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
the
full
trailer
review.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
backgroundscore
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.