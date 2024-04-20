Paarijatha Parvam Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Theatrical Release

Photo Credit:

Paarijatha Parvam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: On the lines of crime-comedy films that have been hitting the screens in Tollywood, Paarijatha Parvam is one among them, featuring a notable cast. Written and directed by Santosh Kambhampati, Paarijatha Parvam was released across the two Telugu-speaking states on April 19.

Chaitanya Rao Madali, Sunil, Shraddha Das, Harsha Chemudu, and others played pivotal roles in this kidnapping drama laced with a decent dose of comedy. However, the pre-release buzz for the movie was next to zero, and post the release, reviewers and moviegoers gave disappointing reviews for this film.

Paarijatha Parvam Story

Seenu (Sunil) wants to become an actor and arrives in Hyderabad from Bhimavaram. He fails and gets employed in a bar in Krishna Nagar; in hopes of meeting industry directors. He meets Parvati (Shraddha Das) who aspires to become a choreographer and dances in the bar for money. One day, in a severe altercation with the bar's owner over Parvati, Seenu kills him; thereby becoming Bar Seenu. He resorts to settlements later on.

Paarijatha Parvam Leaked Online For Free Download

After the movie Paarijatha Parvam hit the screens, several unscrupulous websites have copied the entire contents of this crime-comedy drama. These links are now being shared with other online platforms. Paarijatha Parvam full movie leaked online for free download, enabling the users to watch its entire content with the help of a link. These links also allow the consumer to download the movie.

Paarijatha Parvam Cast

This movie stars Chaitanya Rao Madali as Chaitanya, Sunil as Bar Seenu, Harsha Chemudu as Harsha, Surekha Vani as Surekha, Malavika Satheesan as Apeksha, Sameer as Prathap, Srikanth Iyengar as Shetty, and Shraddha Das as Parvati played the key roles in the movie.

Paarijatha Parvam Crew

Written and directed by Santosh Kambhampati, the movie was produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Devesh under the Vanamali Creations banner. Sasank Vupputuri worked as the editor; Ree composed the film's entire background score and music. Bala Saraswathi cranked the camera.

