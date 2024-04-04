Pawan Kalyan Set To Resume Filming For 'OG' After General Elections In Andhra Pradesh

Power star Pawan Kalyan is working on a new film titled 'OG' (Original Gangster), directed by Sujith and produced by DVV Danayya, known for the epic film, 'RRR'. The film, which is still being shot, has sparked a lot of interest. It features actors like Priyank Arul Mohan and Sriya Reddy in the female lead roles. Despite the anticipation for its release date, production delays have occurred due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, which is going to continue till May this year.

With the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh concluding in early June, Pawan Kalyan is expected to resume shooting for the movie 'OG' towards the end of July or early August. The first part of the movie was shot in Mumbai, and the plan is to complete the remaining portion in a single schedule. Producer DVV Danayya recently confirmed that the movie is set for a grand release on September 27th release, much to the delight of fans.

Besides the lead actors, the film boasts a strong supporting cast including Bollywood's hearthrob Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut in the antagonist's role, Arjun Das from the Malayalam industry, and well-known actors like Prakash Raj and Ajay Ghosh. The movie is being produced on a grand scale, marking one of the biggest budgets in Pawan Kalyan's career.

On the technical front, 'OG' features Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer, Thaman S as the music composer, and Naveen Nooli handling editing duties. The film is a production of DVV Entertainment with an estimated budget of around Rs 20 Crore. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, especially after producer Danayya's announcement at a recent promotional event confirmed the release date.