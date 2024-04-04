Pawan Kalyan Set To Resume Filming For 'OG' After General Elections In Andhra Pradesh

Power
star
Pawan
Kalyan
is
working
on
a
new
film
titled
'OG'
(Original
Gangster),
directed
by
Sujith
and
produced
by
DVV
Danayya,
known
for
the
epic
film,
'RRR'.
The
film,
which
is
still
being
shot,
has
sparked
a
lot
of
interest.
It
features
actors
like
Priyank
Arul
Mohan
and
Sriya
Reddy
in
the
female
lead
roles.
Despite
the
anticipation
for
its
release
date,
production
delays
have
occurred
due
to
Pawan
Kalyan's
political
commitments,
which
is
going
to
continue
till
May
this
year.
With
the
assembly
elections
in
Andhra
Pradesh
concluding
in
early
June,
Pawan
Kalyan
is
expected
to
resume
shooting
for
the
movie
'OG'
towards
the
end
of
July
or
early
August.
The
first
part
of
the
movie
was
shot
in
Mumbai,
and
the
plan
is
to
complete
the
remaining
portion
in
a
single
schedule.
Producer
DVV
Danayya
recently
confirmed
that
the
movie
is
set
for
a
grand
release
on
September
27th
release,
much
to
the
delight
of
fans.
Besides
the
lead
actors,
the
film
boasts
a
strong
supporting
cast
including
Bollywood's
hearthrob
Emraan
Hashmi,
who
is
making
his
Telugu
debut
in
the
antagonist's
role,
Arjun
Das
from
the
Malayalam
industry,
and
well-known
actors
like
Prakash
Raj
and
Ajay
Ghosh.
The
movie
is
being
produced
on
a
grand
scale,
marking
one
of
the
biggest
budgets
in
Pawan
Kalyan's
career.
On
the
technical
front,
'OG'
features
Ravi
K
Chandran
as
the
cinematographer,
Thaman
S
as
the
music
composer,
and
Naveen
Nooli
handling
editing
duties.
The
film
is
a
production
of
DVV
Entertainment
with
an
estimated
budget
of
around
Rs
20
Crore.
Fans
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
release,
especially
after
producer
Danayya's
announcement
at
a
recent
promotional
event
confirmed
the
release
date.