Pooja Hegde SPOTTED with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra Again; Duo Spotted Getting Into A Car, SEE VIDEO

Pooja
Hegde
SPOTTED
with
Rumoured
Boyfriend
Rohan
Mehra:
Pooja
Hegde,
the
beautiful
actress
who
was
last
seen
with
Salman
Khan
in
'Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,'
in
Bollywood
was
a
sensation
down
south.
But,
the
actress
was
reeling
under
a
series
of
flops.
She
has
been
active
in
the
industry
with
her
constant
appearances
at
the
grand
bashes,
promotional
and
private
events,
her
famous
Maldives
holidays,
etc.
On
March
31,
Pooja
Hegde
was
papped
along
with
her
rumoured
boyfriend
Rohan
Mehra
sitting
inside
a
car
together.
The
actress
hit
the
headlines
immediately.
Pooja
Hegde
is
an
avid
fitness
freak
and
social
media
enthusiast.
She
keeps
her
life
out
for
her
fans
as
much
as
she
keeps
her
family
and
personal
life
away
from
the
pubic
glare.
The
actress
was
earlier
said
to
be
dating
a
young
cricketer
and
reports
were
rife
that
she
would
tie
the
knot
in
early
summer
this
year.
However,
it
was
proved
to
be
a
speculation
as
the
actress
herself
clarified
that
she
is
looking
forward
to
doing
more
films
and
her
focus
is
entirely
on
her
career.
Meanwhile,
yesterday,
Pooja
Hegde
was
spotted
with
Rohan
Mehra,
the
Student
of
The
Year
2
actor,
who
once
dated
Tara
Sutaria.
The
two
were
clicked
and
recorded
as
they
exited
an
eatery
in
Bandra,
Mumbai.
Pooja
Hegde
looked
a
bit
disappointed
but
didn't
let
her
face
speak
as
Rohan
Mehra
was
getting
comfortable
sitting
beside
her.
This
is
not
the
first
time
that
Pooja
Hegde
and
Rohan
Mehra
were
spotted
together.
Below
is
the
video
that
was
uploaded
on
Instagram
and
is
now
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Rohan
Mehra
is
a
Bollywood
actor
who
has
yet
to
make
it
big
in
the
industry.
He
appeared
in
over
200
television
ad
films
and
was
one
of
the
finalists
of
Bigg
Boss
Hindi
Season
10.