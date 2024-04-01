Pooja Hegde SPOTTED with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra Again; Duo Spotted Getting Into A Car, SEE VIDEO

Photo Credit:

Pooja Hegde SPOTTED with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Mehra: Pooja Hegde, the beautiful actress who was last seen with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' in Bollywood was a sensation down south. But, the actress was reeling under a series of flops. She has been active in the industry with her constant appearances at the grand bashes, promotional and private events, her famous Maldives holidays, etc. On March 31, Pooja Hegde was papped along with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra sitting inside a car together. The actress hit the headlines immediately.

Pooja Hegde is an avid fitness freak and social media enthusiast. She keeps her life out for her fans as much as she keeps her family and personal life away from the pubic glare. The actress was earlier said to be dating a young cricketer and reports were rife that she would tie the knot in early summer this year. However, it was proved to be a speculation as the actress herself clarified that she is looking forward to doing more films and her focus is entirely on her career.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pooja Hegde was spotted with Rohan Mehra, the Student of The Year 2 actor, who once dated Tara Sutaria. The two were clicked and recorded as they exited an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Pooja Hegde looked a bit disappointed but didn't let her face speak as Rohan Mehra was getting comfortable sitting beside her. This is not the first time that Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra were spotted together. Below is the video that was uploaded on Instagram and is now going viral on the internet.

Rohan Mehra is a Bollywood actor who has yet to make it big in the industry. He appeared in over 200 television ad films and was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 10.