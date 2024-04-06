Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Postponed to May 30? Here's Everything We Know

Following
the
remarkable
success
of
the
film
Salaar:
Part
1
Ceasefire,
its
lead
actor,
Prabhas
has
seen
a
surge
in
popularity.
Currently,
he's
involved
in
multiple
projects,
fueled
by
this
newfound
enthusiasm.
Among
his
upcoming
films
is
a
prestigious
project
titled
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin,
a
movie
that
carries
high
expectations
that
are
beyond
comprehension.
To
meet
these
expectations,
the
film,
which
explores
the
concept
of
time
travel,
is
being
produced
on
a
grand
scale
with
a
substantial
budget
of
about
Rs
600
Crore.
Production
for
'Kalki
2898
AD'
began
some
time
ago,
with
the
team
seizing
every
opportunity
to
continue
filming.
They
have
now
nearly
completed
all
dialogue
scenes
called
the
talkie
part.
So
far,
only
a
few
posters
and
a
teaser
video
have
been
released
from
this
eagerly
awaited
movie
starring
Prabhas.
Despite
initial
announcements
targeting
a
May
9th
release,
there's
been
a
lack
of
updates
on
this
front.
It
is
highly
rumoured
that
the
filmmakers
will
officially
announce
the
release
postponement.
Recently,
surprising
news
emerged
about
the
film's
new
release
date.
Contrary
to
the
earlier
belief
that
it
would
premiere
on
May
9th,
new
information
suggests
the
release
date
has
been
pushed
back
to
May
30th.
It's
expected
that
an
official
announcement
confirming
this
change
will
be
made
within
the
next
couple
of
days.
If
true,
this
delay
is
likely
to
disappoint
fans
eagerly
awaiting
Prabhas's
latest
cinematic
venture.