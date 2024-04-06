Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Postponed to May 30? Here's Everything We Know

Following the remarkable success of the film Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, its lead actor, Prabhas has seen a surge in popularity. Currently, he's involved in multiple projects, fueled by this newfound enthusiasm. Among his upcoming films is a prestigious project titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin, a movie that carries high expectations that are beyond comprehension. To meet these expectations, the film, which explores the concept of time travel, is being produced on a grand scale with a substantial budget of about Rs 600 Crore.

Production for 'Kalki 2898 AD' began some time ago, with the team seizing every opportunity to continue filming. They have now nearly completed all dialogue scenes called the talkie part. So far, only a few posters and a teaser video have been released from this eagerly awaited movie starring Prabhas. Despite initial announcements targeting a May 9th release, there's been a lack of updates on this front. It is highly rumoured that the filmmakers will officially announce the release postponement.

Recently, surprising news emerged about the film's new release date. Contrary to the earlier belief that it would premiere on May 9th, new information suggests the release date has been pushed back to May 30th. It's expected that an official announcement confirming this change will be made within the next couple of days. If true, this delay is likely to disappoint fans eagerly awaiting Prabhas's latest cinematic venture.