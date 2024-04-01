Premalu Telugu OTT Release Date: Naslen-Mamitha Baiju's Romantic Love Story Will Stream On Different Platform

Photo Credit:

Premalu Telugu OTT Release Date And Platform: Premalu, the super hit Malayalam new-age romantic drama is one of the all-time highest-grossing films ever made in Mollywood. The movie was written and directed by Girish A.D. and opened to highly positive reviews and caught the attention of people all over the country.

Following the mammoth success of the film Premalu, SS Karthikeya, the epic 'Baahubali' and 'RRR' filmmaker, SS Rajamouli's stepson, who loved Premalu movie had turned the presenter for Premalu movie's Telugu version. The dubbed version was released on March 8.

Premalu Premise

This new-age romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad where the protagonist Sachin pursues romance and then unknowingly gets caught between two girls and two relationships. What follows next is a hilarious ride of complex twists and turns.

Premalu Telugu OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time

The OTT debut of Premalu release date was nothing short of an intense issue for the fans waiting for it with bated breaths. The digital streaming of Premalu movie was finally announced just recently and Disney Plus Hotstar will officially stream the movie from April 12 in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

However, the Telugu version of the Premalu movie has different plans. The Telugu dubbed movie will stream on Aha Video if the latest updates are to be believed. Premalu Telugu will hit Aha Video OTT on April 12.

Premalu Cast

This romantic comedy stars Naslen as Sachin, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, and Althaf Salim, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Narayan Kurup, AR Rajaganesh, K.S. Prasad, and Mathew Thomas among others in key roles.

Premalu Crew

Co-written and directed by Girish A.D., the movie was produced jointly by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner. Ajmal Sabu cranked the camera and Akash Joseph Varghese worked as the editor. Vishnu Vijay composed the film's entire background score and music. Kiran Josey worked as the co-writer for Premalu movie.