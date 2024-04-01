Premalu Telugu OTT Release Date: Naslen-Mamitha Baiju's Romantic Love Story Will Stream On Different Platform

Premalu
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform:
Premalu,
the
super
hit
Malayalam
new-age
romantic
drama
is
one
of
the
all-time
highest-grossing
films
ever
made
in
Mollywood.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Girish
A.D.
and
opened
to
highly
positive
reviews
and
caught
the
attention
of
people
all
over
the
country.
Following
the
mammoth
success
of
the
film
Premalu,
SS
Karthikeya,
the
epic
'Baahubali'
and
'RRR'
filmmaker,
SS
Rajamouli's
stepson,
who
loved
Premalu
movie
had
turned
the
presenter
for
Premalu
movie's
Telugu
version.
The
dubbed
version
was
released
on
March
8.
Premalu
Premise
This
new-age
romantic
drama
is
set
against
the
backdrop
of
Hyderabad
where
the
protagonist
Sachin
pursues
romance
and
then
unknowingly
gets
caught
between
two
girls
and
two
relationships.
What
follows
next
is
a
hilarious
ride
of
complex
twists
and
turns.
Premalu
Telugu
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform,
&
Time
The
OTT
debut
of
Premalu
release
date
was
nothing
short
of
an
intense
issue
for
the
fans
waiting
for
it
with
bated
breaths.
The
digital
streaming
of
Premalu
movie
was
finally
announced
just
recently
and
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
will
officially
stream
the
movie
from
April
12
in
Malayalam,
Tamil,
and
Kannada.
However,
the
Telugu
version
of
the
Premalu
movie
has
different
plans.
The
Telugu
dubbed
movie
will
stream
on
Aha
Video
if
the
latest
updates
are
to
be
believed.
Premalu
Telugu
will
hit
Aha
Video
OTT
on
April
12.
Premalu
Cast
This
romantic
comedy
stars
Naslen
as
Sachin,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu,
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
and
Althaf
Salim,
Shameer
Khan,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup,
AR
Rajaganesh,
K.S.
Prasad,
and
Mathew
Thomas
among
others
in
key
roles.
Premalu
Crew
Co-written
and
directed
by
Girish
A.D.,
the
movie
was
produced
jointly
by
Fahadh
Faasil,
Dileesh
Pothan,
and
Syam
Pushkaran
under
the
Bhavana
Studios
banner.
Ajmal
Sabu
cranked
the
camera
and
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
worked
as
the
editor.
Vishnu
Vijay
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Kiran
Josey
worked
as
the
co-writer
for
Premalu
movie.