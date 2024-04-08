Pusha 2 OTT: Allu Arjun Sequel's Digital Rights Are Secured By THIS Streaming Platform For A Mammoth Price

Photo Credit:

Pushpa 2 Digital Streaming Rights & Satellite Rights Sold: The National Award-winning Stylish Star, Allu Arjun, is celebrating his birthday on April 8. The makers of his upcoming film, the highly-anticipated sequel to Sukumar Bandreddi's Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, dropped the much-awaited teaser, setting the internet on fire.

Needless to say, the teaser of Pushpa 2 is phenomenal and showcased Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in a spellbinding avatar. The actor, who rightly deserves the National Award, was seen in a sky-blue coloured saree with a red border and a matching blouse, wearing a garland and makeup that celebrates a regional 'Jathara' of a Goddess. He looks ravishing and intimidating as he moves to face the goons during what can be understood as a crucial fight sequence.

Pushpa 2 Teaser Records

The teaser is already setting new records on the social media and video streaming platform YouTube. The teaser already clocked a whopping 20 Million views within 9 hours after its release. By the end of 24 hours, Allu Arjun is about to set a new benchmark.

Pushpa 2 OTT & Satellite Rights Sold

Allu Arjun-starrer sequel is one of the biggest films going to be released this year in the country. Many movie enthusiasts as well as fans of the actors involved in the movie are waiting for the film's grand theatrical release. The teaser dropped today was only a whiff of what the visionary and super-talented filmmaker Sukumar is cooking with his strengthened team.

Accordingly, the hype for Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule is beyond comprehension. The OTT giant Netflix had reportedly shelled out about Rs 150 Crore for the digital rights of the film alone. The popularity of Allu Arjun after Pushpa's The Rise needs no introduction and the business value of his films has increased manifold at once.

After Pushpa 2's successful theatrical run, the movie will hit Netflix on an announced date. The satellite rights of Pushpa 2 are bought by Star Maa television channel.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast. The makers of the film are yet to shoot the special song for the sequel, which they hope to make in a bigger and better way than Samantha's 'Oo Antava Mawa Uhu Antava Mawa.'

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.