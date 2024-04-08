Pusha 2 OTT: Allu Arjun Sequel's Digital Rights Are Secured By THIS Streaming Platform For A Mammoth Price

Pushpa
2
Digital
Streaming
Rights
&
Satellite
Rights
Sold:
The
National
Award-winning
Stylish
Star,
Allu
Arjun,
is
celebrating
his
birthday
on
April
8.
The
makers
of
his
upcoming
film,
the
highly-anticipated
sequel
to
Sukumar
Bandreddi's
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule,
dropped
the
much-awaited
teaser,
setting
the
internet
on
fire.
Needless
to
say,
the
teaser
of
Pushpa
2
is
phenomenal
and
showcased
Allu
Arjun
as
Pushparaj
in
a
spellbinding
avatar.
The
actor,
who
rightly
deserves
the
National
Award,
was
seen
in
a
sky-blue
coloured
saree
with
a
red
border
and
a
matching
blouse,
wearing
a
garland
and
makeup
that
celebrates
a
regional
'Jathara'
of
a
Goddess.
He
looks
ravishing
and
intimidating
as
he
moves
to
face
the
goons
during
what
can
be
understood
as
a
crucial
fight
sequence.
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Records
The
teaser
is
already
setting
new
records
on
the
social
media
and
video
streaming
platform
YouTube.
The
teaser
already
clocked
a
whopping
20
Million
views
within
9
hours
after
its
release.
By
the
end
of
24
hours,
Allu
Arjun
is
about
to
set
a
new
benchmark.
Pushpa
2
OTT
&
Satellite
Rights
Sold
Allu
Arjun-starrer
sequel
is
one
of
the
biggest
films
going
to
be
released
this
year
in
the
country.
Many
movie
enthusiasts
as
well
as
fans
of
the
actors
involved
in
the
movie
are
waiting
for
the
film's
grand
theatrical
release.
The
teaser
dropped
today
was
only
a
whiff
of
what
the
visionary
and
super-talented
filmmaker
Sukumar
is
cooking
with
his
strengthened
team.
Accordingly,
the
hype
for
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa
The
Rule
is
beyond
comprehension.
The
OTT
giant
Netflix
had
reportedly
shelled
out
about
Rs
150
Crore
for
the
digital
rights
of
the
film
alone.
The
popularity
of
Allu
Arjun
after
Pushpa's
The
Rise
needs
no
introduction
and
the
business
value
of
his
films
has
increased
manifold
at
once.
After
Pushpa
2's
successful
theatrical
run,
the
movie
will
hit
Netflix
on
an
announced
date.
The
satellite
rights
of
Pushpa
2
are
bought
by
Star
Maa
television
channel.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
The
makers
of
the
film
are
yet
to
shoot
the
special
song
for
the
sequel,
which
they
hope
to
make
in
a
bigger
and
better
way
than
Samantha's
'Oo
Antava
Mawa
Uhu
Antava
Mawa.'
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.