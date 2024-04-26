Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For The Sequel & Becomes One Of The Highest Paid Actors In India

Photo Credit:

Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For Pushpa The Rule: Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is now the most-awaited film of the year to date. Allu Arjun, the National Award-winning actor for the portrayal of Pushparaj, is now a rage. Directed by Sukumar, the movie which features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for a worldwide release on August 15.

After Pushpa hit the screens in December 2021, the movie was a great watch for the fans but what came as a big surprise was the film's unprecedented success and hype in the Hindi belt.

After realizing the hype that Pushpa won from the other language viewers, the makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings have decided to spend more time on the script and also increased their budget to ensure that the sequel becomes bigger and better than the first.

Pushpa 2 Synopsis

After successfully taking control of the red sandalwood smuggling in the area and the state, Pushparaj challenges SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is enraged and vows revenge. As Pushpa ties the knot with Srivalli, an intense chase ensues.

Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, who reportedly took home a remuneration of Rs 100 Crore for Pushpa: The Rise, is now taking more for the sequel written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi. The actor is now one of the highest paid actors in India with his remuneration touching Rs 150 Crore.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, Jagadeep Prathap Bandari as Kesava, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Rao Ramesh as MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Dhananjaya as Jaali Reddy, Ajay as Molleti Mohan, Sritej as Molleti Dhrama Raj, Mime Gopi as Chennai Murugan, Brahmaji as Sub-Inspector Kupparaj, and Kalpalatha as Parvatamma. In addition to the cast reprising their roles in the sequel, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are the new actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie was co-written by Srikanth Vissa. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranked the camera and AA Films is distributing the movie. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the movie has its editing done by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. Pushpa 2 marks yet another epic collaboration between the successful trio Sukumar-Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad.