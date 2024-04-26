Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Hikes Remuneration For The Sequel & Becomes One Of The Highest Paid Actors In India

Allu
Arjun
Hikes
Remuneration
For
Pushpa
The
Rule:
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
is
now
the
most-awaited
film
of
the
year
to
date.
Allu
Arjun,
the
National
Award-winning
actor
for
the
portrayal
of
Pushparaj,
is
now
a
rage.
Directed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
which
features
Fahadh
Faasil
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
now
gearing
up
for
a
worldwide
release
on
August
15.
After
Pushpa
hit
the
screens
in
December
2021,
the
movie
was
a
great
watch
for
the
fans
but
what
came
as
a
big
surprise
was
the
film's
unprecedented
success
and
hype
in
the
Hindi
belt.
After
realizing
the
hype
that
Pushpa
won
from
the
other
language
viewers,
the
makers
of
the
film,
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings
have
decided
to
spend
more
time
on
the
script
and
also
increased
their
budget
to
ensure
that
the
sequel
becomes
bigger
and
better
than
the
first.
Pushpa
2
Synopsis
After
successfully
taking
control
of
the
red
sandalwood
smuggling
in
the
area
and
the
state,
Pushparaj
challenges
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
who
is
enraged
and
vows
revenge.
As
Pushpa
ties
the
knot
with
Srivalli,
an
intense
chase
ensues.
Allu
Arjun,
who
reportedly
took
home
a
remuneration
of
Rs
100
Crore
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
is
now
taking
more
for
the
sequel
written
and
directed
by
Sukumar
Bandreddi.
The
actor
is
now
one
of
the
highest
paid
actors
in
India
with
his
remuneration
touching
Rs
150
Crore.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
movie
stars
Allu
Arjun
as
Pushpa
Raj,
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
Srivalli,
Fahadh
Faasil
as
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
Jagadeep
Prathap
Bandari
as
Kesava,
Sunil
as
Mangalam
Srinu,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
as
Dakshayani,
Rao
Ramesh
as
MP
Bhumireddy
Siddappa
Naidu,
Dhananjaya
as
Jaali
Reddy,
Ajay
as
Molleti
Mohan,
Sritej
as
Molleti
Dhrama
Raj,
Mime
Gopi
as
Chennai
Murugan,
Brahmaji
as
Sub-Inspector
Kupparaj,
and
Kalpalatha
as
Parvatamma.
In
addition
to
the
cast
reprising
their
roles
in
the
sequel,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Prakash
Raj
are
the
new
actors
who
will
be
seen
playing
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
was
co-written
by
Srikanth
Vissa.
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
cranked
the
camera
and
AA
Films
is
distributing
the
movie.
Produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Yalamanchili
Ravi
Shankar
of
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
in
association
with
Sukumar
Writings,
the
movie
has
its
editing
done
by
Karthika
Srinivas
and
Ruben.
Pushpa
2
marks
yet
another
epic
collaboration
between
the
successful
trio
Sukumar-Allu
Arjun-Devi
Sri
Prasad.