Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Filmmakers Spend Massive Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene? Deets In

Pushpa
2:
Makers
Spend
Rs
60
Crore
On
A
Six-Minute
Scene?
National
Award-winner
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
is
the
biggest
film
that
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
soon.
The
epic
trio-
of
Allu
Arjun,
Sukumar,
&
Devi
Sri
Prasad
are
ready
to
shake
the
theatres
with
the
movie,
which
is
a
sequel
to
the
blockbuster
success
Pushpa
1
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
movie
has
been
trending
all
over
the
internet
ever
since
the
filmmakers
announced
the
official
teaser.
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa
The
Rule
is
being
made
on
a
mammoth
scale
after
its
success
in
the
Hindi
belt.
Makers
of
the
film
have
earmarked
Rs
500
Crore
to
make
the
movie.
It
will
be
released
in
five
languages
on
August
15.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
Spend
Rs
60
Crore
On
A
Six-Minute
Scene?
If
the
ongoing
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
of
Pushpa
1,
the
highly-anticipated
sequel
of
Allu
Arjun's
actioner,
are
reportedly
shelling
out
Rs
60
Crore
on
a
single
scene.
As
per
the
report
on
News18,
the
scene
was
a
six-minute
one
and
comes
at
a
crucial
point
in
the
narration.
The
scene
was
filmed
for
about
30
days.
While
there
is
so
much
discussion
around
it,
some
fans
opine
it
could
be
the
'Gangamma
Jathara'
scene
which
was
showcased
in
the
teaser,
while
many
opine
otherwise.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Sreeleela,
the
hottest
actress
in
Tollywood
was
also
approached
for
a
special
song
in
the
film,
which
will
be
on
the
lines
of
what
Samantha
did
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.
