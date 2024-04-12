Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Filmmakers Spend Massive Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene? Deets In

Photo Credit:

Pushpa 2: Makers Spend Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene? National Award-winner Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is the biggest film that is going to hit the screens soon. The epic trio- of Allu Arjun, Sukumar, & Devi Sri Prasad are ready to shake the theatres with the movie, which is a sequel to the blockbuster success Pushpa 1 aka Pushpa: The Rise. The movie has been trending all over the internet ever since the filmmakers announced the official teaser.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa The Rule is being made on a mammoth scale after its success in the Hindi belt. Makers of the film have earmarked Rs 500 Crore to make the movie. It will be released in five languages on August 15.

Mythri Movie Makers Spend Rs 60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene?

If the ongoing buzz is to be believed, the makers of Pushpa 1, the highly-anticipated sequel of Allu Arjun's actioner, are reportedly shelling out Rs 60 Crore on a single scene. As per the report on News18, the scene was a six-minute one and comes at a crucial point in the narration. The scene was filmed for about 30 days. While there is so much discussion around it, some fans opine it could be the 'Gangamma Jathara' scene which was showcased in the teaser, while many opine otherwise.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast. Sreeleela, the hottest actress in Tollywood was also approached for a special song in the film, which will be on the lines of what Samantha did for Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.