Pushpa 2 First Single Promo: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Film's First Song Promo Is Coming Today; Details

Allu
Arjun,
the
first
National
Award
winner
from
Tollywood
under
the
Best
Actor
category,
is
now
ready
to
start
enthralling
fans
with
the
juicy
updates
and
teasers
from
the
film.
After
a
sizzling
teaser,
now
it
is
time
for
the
film's
first
single.
Written
and
directed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Fahadh
Faasil
in
the
lead
roles.
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
will
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
five
languages
on
August
15
this
year.
Pushpa
2
First
Single
Promo
Drops
Today
Mythri
Movie
Makers
have
officially
announced
the
date
and
time
of
Pushpa
2:
The
Rule's
first
single.
It
reads,
"THE
WORLD
WILL
SING
THE
PRAISE
OF
PUSHPA
RAJ
❤️🔥❤️🔥
#Pushpa2TheRule
First
Single
#PushpaPushpa
Lyrical
Promo
out
tomorrow
at
4:05
PM
❤️🔥
Rockstar
@ThisIsDSP
Musical
🎵🔥
#Pushpa2FirstSingle
❤️🔥
Grand
release
worldwide
on
15th
AUG
2024
💥💥
Icon
Star
@alluarjun
@iamRashmika
@aryasukku
#FahadhFaasil
@SukumarWritings
@MythriOfficial
@TSeries,
(sic)."
Pushpa
2
Synopsis
After
successfully
taking
control
of
the
red
sandalwood
smuggling
in
the
area
and
the
state,
Pushparaj
challenges
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
who
is
enraged
and
vows
revenge.
As
Pushpa
ties
the
knot
with
Srivalli,
an
intense
chase
ensues.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
movie
stars
Allu
Arjun
as
Pushpa
Raj,
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
Srivalli,
Fahadh
Faasil
as
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
Jagadeep
Prathap
Bandari
as
Kesava,
Sunil
as
Mangalam
Srinu,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
as
Dakshayani,
Rao
Ramesh
as
MP
Bhumireddy
Siddappa
Naidu,
Dhananjaya
as
Jaali
Reddy,
Ajay
as
Molleti
Mohan,
Sritej
as
Molleti
Dhrama
Raj,
Mime
Gopi
as
Chennai
Murugan,
Brahmaji
as
Sub-Inspector
Kupparaj,
and
Kalpalatha
as
Parvatamma.
In
addition
to
the
cast
reprising
their
roles
in
the
sequel,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Prakash
Raj
are
the
new
actors
who
will
be
seen
playing
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
was
co-written
by
Srikanth
Vissa.
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
cranked
the
camera
and
AA
Films
is
distributing
the
movie.
Produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Yalamanchili
Ravi
Shankar
of
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
in
association
with
Sukumar
Writings,
the
movie
has
its
editing
done
by
Karthika
Srinivas
and
Ruben.
Pushpa
2
marks
yet
another
epic
collaboration
between
the
successful
trio
Sukumar-Allu
Arjun-Devi
Sri
Prasad.