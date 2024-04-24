Pushpa 2 First Single Promo: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Film's First Song Promo Is Coming Today; Details

Photo Credit:

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 First Single Promo Release: Allu Arjun, the first National Award winner from Tollywood under the Best Actor category, is now ready to start enthralling fans with the juicy updates and teasers from the film. After a sizzling teaser, now it is time for the film's first single. Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens worldwide in five languages on August 15 this year.

Pushpa 2 First Single Promo Drops Today

Mythri Movie Makers have officially announced the date and time of Pushpa 2: The Rule's first single. It reads, "THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4:05 PM ❤️‍🔥

Rockstar

@ThisIsDSP

Musical 🎵🔥

#Pushpa2FirstSingle ❤️‍🔥

Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥

Icon Star

@alluarjun

@iamRashmika

@aryasukku

#FahadhFaasil

@SukumarWritings

@MythriOfficial @TSeries, (sic)."

Pushpa 2 Synopsis

After successfully taking control of the red sandalwood smuggling in the area and the state, Pushparaj challenges SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is enraged and vows revenge. As Pushpa ties the knot with Srivalli, an intense chase ensues.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, Jagadeep Prathap Bandari as Kesava, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Rao Ramesh as MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Dhananjaya as Jaali Reddy, Ajay as Molleti Mohan, Sritej as Molleti Dhrama Raj, Mime Gopi as Chennai Murugan, Brahmaji as Sub-Inspector Kupparaj, and Kalpalatha as Parvatamma. In addition to the cast reprising their roles in the sequel, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are the new actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie was co-written by Srikanth Vissa. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranked the camera and AA Films is distributing the movie. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the movie has its editing done by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. Pushpa 2 marks yet another epic collaboration between the successful trio Sukumar-Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad.