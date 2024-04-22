Pushpa 2 First Single Release Date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel's First Lyric Video To be Out On...

Pushpa
2
First
Single
Release
In
First
Week
Of
May?
National
Award-winner
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
is
the
biggest
film
that
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
soon.
The
film's
teaser
was
released
recently
on
April
8,
on
the
occasion
of
the
actor's
birthday.
Delighted
fans
are
now
in
for
another
treat
as
the
update
about
Pushpa
2
movie's
first
single
is
about
to
drop.
Pushpa
2
Expectations
To
keep
up
with
the
expectations,
especially
of
the
Hindi-speaking
audiences
who
loved
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
the
makers
of
the
film
have
gone
an
extra
mile,
spent
a
bit
more,
and
took
a
while
to
come
up
with
a
solid
film,
with
confidence
in
the
director.
Reportedly,
they
spent
Rs
6o
Crore
on
a
six-minute
sequence,
and
sold
the
Hindi
rights
to
Anil
Thadani,
a
distributor,
on
a
special
arrangement.
He
reportedly
paid
Rs
200
Crore
for
the
theatrical
rights
in
Hindi,
which
directly
makes
for
an
earth-shattering
record
by
Allu
Arjun.
The
movie
is
now
enroute
making
the
highest
and
record-level
pre-release
business
at
Rs
570
Crore,
including
the
digital,
Hindi,
dubbing,
and
distribution.
Pushpa
2
First
Single
Release
Date
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writers,
the
makers
of
this
highly-awaited
sequel,
are
now
ready
to
drop
the
movie's
first
single
from
Pushpa
2,
to
enthrall
the
fans
and
music
lovers.
The
combination
of
this
trio-Sukumar,
Devi
Sri
Prasad,
and
Allu
Arjun
was
proved
to
be
a
blockbuster.
Expectations
on
the
film's
album
are
sky-high.
It
is
expected
that
the
official
announcement
about
the
first
single
will
be
out
shortly
and
the
makers
have
decided
on
May
3
to
release
it.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Prakash
Raj
are
part
of
the
sequel
among
others.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.