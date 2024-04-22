Pushpa 2 First Single Release Date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel's First Lyric Video To be Out On...

Photo Credit:

Pushpa 2 First Single Release In First Week Of May? National Award-winner Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is the biggest film that is going to hit the screens soon. The film's teaser was released recently on April 8, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Delighted fans are now in for another treat as the update about Pushpa 2 movie's first single is about to drop.

Pushpa 2 Expectations

To keep up with the expectations, especially of the Hindi-speaking audiences who loved Pushpa: The Rise, the makers of the film have gone an extra mile, spent a bit more, and took a while to come up with a solid film, with confidence in the director.

Reportedly, they spent Rs 6o Crore on a six-minute sequence, and sold the Hindi rights to Anil Thadani, a distributor, on a special arrangement. He reportedly paid Rs 200 Crore for the theatrical rights in Hindi, which directly makes for an earth-shattering record by Allu Arjun.

The movie is now enroute making the highest and record-level pre-release business at Rs 570 Crore, including the digital, Hindi, dubbing, and distribution.

Pushpa 2 First Single Release Date

Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writers, the makers of this highly-awaited sequel, are now ready to drop the movie's first single from Pushpa 2, to enthrall the fans and music lovers. The combination of this trio-Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad, and Allu Arjun was proved to be a blockbuster. Expectations on the film's album are sky-high. It is expected that the official announcement about the first single will be out shortly and the makers have decided on May 3 to release it.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are part of the sequel among others.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.