Pushpa 2 OTT Rights SOLD: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Hyped Sequel Makes A RECORD Deal On Netflix; Details

Netflix
Buys
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
Rights
For
Rs
275
Crore:
Pushpa
2
is
the
much-awaited
and
one
of
the
biggest
films
Tollywood
has
ever
made.
The
National
Award-winning
Allu
Arjun
is
going
to
enthrall
his
fans
and
film
buffs
with
his
portrayal
of
Pushparaj
in
this
sequel
titled
'Pushpa:
The
Rule.'
Written
and
directed
by
Sukumar
Bandreddi,
the
movie
is
expected
to
shatter
the
existing
box
office
records
worldwide
on
August
15
this
year.
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
makes
history
as
the
all-time
record
highest
OTT
deal
in
Indian
cinema,
spanning
Bollywood,
Tollywood,
Kollywood,
Sandalwood,
and
Mollywood.
The
makers
of
this
Rashmika
Mandanna-starrer
film
have
dropped
the
much-hyped
teaser
featuring
Allu
Arjun
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar,
much
to
the
excitement
of
his
fans.
The
teaser,
needless
to
say,
set
a
new
record
on
the
YouTube
platform,
as
all
eyes
in
the
country
are
set
on
Pushparaj
and
Pushpa
2
movie's
release.
To
keep
up
with
the
expectations,
especially
of
the
Hindi-speaking
audiences
who
loved
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
makers
of
the
film
have
went
an
extra
mile,
spent
a
bit
more,
and
took
a
while
to
come
up
with
a
solid
film,
with
confidence
on
the
director.
Pushpa
2
Hindi
Theatrical
Rights
Set
A
New
Benchmark
Reportedly,
they
spent
Rs
6o
Crore
on
a
six-minute
sequence,
and
sold
the
Hindi
rights
to
Anil
Thadani,
a
distributor,
on
a
special
arrangement.
He
reportedly
paid
Rs
200
Crore
for
the
theatrical
rights
in
Hindi,
which
directly
makes
for
an
earth-shattering
record
by
Allu
Arjun.
Pushpa
2
OTT
Rights
Sold
For
A
MASSIVE
Price
The
OTT
giant
Netflix
had
reportedly
shelled
out
a
staggering
Rs
275
Crore
to
secure
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule.
The
news
was
exclusively
reported
by
Pink
Villa.
This
Rs
275
Crore
is
a
base
price
and
will
likely
vary
(mostly
touching
Rs
300
Crore)
depending
on
the
film's
box
office
performance.
After
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR,
it
is
now
Pushpa
2
that
replaced
the
existing
records
and
topping
the
game.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
Mime
Gopi,
Prakash
Raj,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Sritej,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.