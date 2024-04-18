Pushpa 2 OTT Rights SOLD: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Hyped Sequel Makes A RECORD Deal On Netflix; Details

Photo Credit:

Netflix Buys Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Rights For Rs 275 Crore: Pushpa 2 is the much-awaited and one of the biggest films Tollywood has ever made. The National Award-winning Allu Arjun is going to enthrall his fans and film buffs with his portrayal of Pushparaj in this sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule.' Written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi, the movie is expected to shatter the existing box office records worldwide on August 15 this year.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 makes history as the all-time record highest OTT deal in Indian cinema, spanning Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, and Mollywood.

The makers of this Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film have dropped the much-hyped teaser featuring Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar, much to the excitement of his fans. The teaser, needless to say, set a new record on the YouTube platform, as all eyes in the country are set on Pushparaj and Pushpa 2 movie's release.

To keep up with the expectations, especially of the Hindi-speaking audiences who loved Pushpa: The Rise, makers of the film have went an extra mile, spent a bit more, and took a while to come up with a solid film, with confidence on the director.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Theatrical Rights Set A New Benchmark

Reportedly, they spent Rs 6o Crore on a six-minute sequence, and sold the Hindi rights to Anil Thadani, a distributor, on a special arrangement. He reportedly paid Rs 200 Crore for the theatrical rights in Hindi, which directly makes for an earth-shattering record by Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 OTT Rights Sold For A MASSIVE Price

The OTT giant Netflix had reportedly shelled out a staggering Rs 275 Crore to secure the digital streaming rights of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule. The news was exclusively reported by Pink Villa. This Rs 275 Crore is a base price and will likely vary (mostly touching Rs 300 Crore) depending on the film's box office performance. After SS Rajamouli's RRR, it is now Pushpa 2 that replaced the existing records and topping the game.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Mime Gopi, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sritej, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.