Pushpa 2 Overseas Rights: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel Fetches Rs 100 Crore, Biggest Deal Ever?

Pushpa
2
Theatrical
Rights
Fetch
Rs
100
Crore
Overseas:
Allu
Arjun's
upcoming
sequel
to
Pushpa
1
titled
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule,
is
nearing
completion
and
the
entire
team
of
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
that
the
sequel
exceeds
expectations
and
emerges
into
a
most
successful
sequel.
The
movie
is
gearing
up
for
a
mammoth-scale
release
in
five
languages
worldwide
on
August
15,
on
the
occasion
of
Independence
Day.
Pushpa
2
Synopsis
After
successfully
taking
control
of
the
red
sandalwood
smuggling
in
the
area
and
the
state,
Pushparaj
challenges
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
who
is
enraged
and
vows
revenge.
As
Pushpa
ties
the
knot
with
Srivalli,
an
intense
chase
ensues.
Pushpa
2
Overseas
Rights
The
makers
of
the
film
sold
the
Hindi
rights
for
a
whopping
Rs
200
Crore.
In
continuation,
the
movie's
overseas
theatrical
rights
went
for
a
big
amount
of
Rs
100
Crore,
which
is
a
record
of
sorts.
The
south-region
sales
and
distribution
of
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
is
currently
valued
at
270
Crore.
Put
together,
the
movie's
pre-release
business
is
touching
Rs
570
Crore,
the
biggest
and
highest
ever,
to
date.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
movie
stars
Allu
Arjun
as
Pushpa
Raj,
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
Srivalli,
Fahadh
Faasil
as
SP
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
Jagadeep
Prathap
Bandari
as
Kesava,
Sunil
as
Mangalam
Srinu,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
as
Dakshayani,
Rao
Ramesh
as
MP
Bhumireddy
Siddappa
Naidu,
Dhananjaya
as
Jaali
Reddy,
Ajay
as
Molleti
Mohan,
Sritej
as
Molleti
Dhrama
Raj,
Mime
Gopi
as
Chennai
Murugan,
Brahmaji
as
Sub-Inspector
Kupparaj,
and
Kalpalatha
as
Parvatamma.
In
addition
to
the
cast
reprising
their
roles
in
the
sequel,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Prakash
Raj
are
the
new
actors
who
will
be
seen
playing
pivotal
roles
in
the
film.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sukumar,
the
movie
was
co-written
by
Srikanth
Vissa.
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
cranked
the
camera
and
AA
Films
is
distributing
the
movie.
Produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Yalamanchili
Ravi
Shankar
of
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
in
association
with
Sukumar
Writings,
the
movie
has
its
editing
done
by
Karthika
Srinivas
and
Ruben.
Pushpa
2
marks
yet
another
epic
collaboration
between
the
successful
trio
Sukumar-Allu
Arjun-Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 18:02 [IST]