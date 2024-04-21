Pushpa 2 Overseas Rights: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Sequel Fetches Rs 100 Crore, Biggest Deal Ever?

Photo Credit:

Pushpa 2 Theatrical Rights Fetch Rs 100 Crore Overseas: Allu Arjun's upcoming sequel to Pushpa 1 titled Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, is nearing completion and the entire team of the Mythri Movie Makers is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the sequel exceeds expectations and emerges into a most successful sequel. The movie is gearing up for a mammoth-scale release in five languages worldwide on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Pushpa 2 Synopsis

After successfully taking control of the red sandalwood smuggling in the area and the state, Pushparaj challenges SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is enraged and vows revenge. As Pushpa ties the knot with Srivalli, an intense chase ensues.

Pushpa 2 Overseas Rights

The makers of the film sold the Hindi rights for a whopping Rs 200 Crore. In continuation, the movie's overseas theatrical rights went for a big amount of Rs 100 Crore, which is a record of sorts. The south-region sales and distribution of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is currently valued at 270 Crore. Put together, the movie's pre-release business is touching Rs 570 Crore, the biggest and highest ever, to date.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, Jagadeep Prathap Bandari as Kesava, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Rao Ramesh as MP Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Dhananjaya as Jaali Reddy, Ajay as Molleti Mohan, Sritej as Molleti Dhrama Raj, Mime Gopi as Chennai Murugan, Brahmaji as Sub-Inspector Kupparaj, and Kalpalatha as Parvatamma. In addition to the cast reprising their roles in the sequel, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are the new actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie was co-written by Srikanth Vissa. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranked the camera and AA Films is distributing the movie. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar of the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Sukumar Writings, the movie has its editing done by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. Pushpa 2 marks yet another epic collaboration between the successful trio Sukumar-Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad.