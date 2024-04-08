Pushpa 2 Teaser: Allu Arjun Unleashes His Best Yet In This Acclaimed Film By Sukumar With Rashmika Mandanna

Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Review:
The
highly-anticipated
teaser
of
the
year,
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa
The
Rule
is
out
now
on
the
occasion
of
the
Iconic
Star's
birthday.
Fans
of
the
actor
are
in
a
celebratory
mode
and
the
befitting
teaser
added
to
the
sky-high
expectations
on
this
Sukumar's
directorial.
The
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
on
August
15,
on
the
occasion
of
Independence
Day.
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
Teaser
Released
The
makers
of
this
prestigious
and
highly-anticipated
sequel,
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
have
announced
that
the
film's
official
teaser
will
be
dropped
on
April
8,
on
the
occasion
of
Allu
Arjun's
birthday.
Fans
have
been
waiting
for
the
day
and
it
is
finally
here.
The
teaser
was
dropped
at
11.07
AM
sending
the
fans
and
enthusiasts
into
a
frenzy;
exploding
the
social
media
platforms.
Needless
to
say,
the
Pushpa
2,
Allu
Arjun,
and
Pushpa
The
Rule
hashtags
have
been
trending.
Check
it
out
here
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Review
The
actor
who
won
the
National
Award
for
portraying
Pushparaj
in
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
unleashed
his
acting
prowess
and
passion
for
his
work
for
the
sequel
as
well.
In
the
teaser
glimpse,
he
not
only
swept
everybody
off
their
feet
but
by
doing
it
in
a
saree
and
a
makeover
that
he
never
tried
before;
much
more
convincingly
and
with
conviction.
Allu
Arjun
looked
nothing
less
than
intimidating
and
ravishing
in
the
get-up
in
which
he
slayed
and
faced
the
goons.
The
glimpse
was
supposedly
from
a
crucial
fight
sequence
in
the
film,
which
was
set
in
the
backdrop
of
a
rural
festival
that
happens
in
the
Tirupathi
region
annually.
The
background
score
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad
was
exceptional
and
fans
just
cannot
wait
for
more.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Sreeleela,
the
hottest
actress
in
Tollywood
was
also
approached
for
a
special
song
in
the
film,
which
will
be
on
the
lines
of
what
Samantha
did
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.