Pushpa 2 Teaser: Is Allu Arjun's New Poster A Copy Of Upcoming Telugu Film Bhagavanthudu? Everything We Know

Photo Credit:

Is Allu Arjun's Poster A Copy Of Another Telugu Film? Here's An Explanation

National Award-winner Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is the biggest film that is going to hit the screens soon. The epic trio- of Allu Arjun, Sukumar, & Devi Sri Prasad are ready to shake the theatres with the movie, which is a sequel to the blockbuster success Pushpa 1 aka Pushpa: The Rise. The movie has been trending all over the internet ever since the filmmakers announced the official teaser release date.

Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date Fixed

Finally, the movie makers announced April 8, Allu Arjun's birthday as the day of Puhspa 2's teaser release, with a striking poster. The time of the release was unannounced as yet but the fans, who expected the teaser on the same day are thrilled about the update.

Meanwhile, the teaser announcement poster which showed Allu Arjun's leg adorned with traditional anklets worn by folk artists during dance performance at 'Jatharas' (local festivities), soared the already sky-high expectations.

Is Pushpa 2 Teaser Poster A Copy Or Vice Versa?

Needless to say, Allu Arjun-starrer teaser is expected to only surpass all records on the YouTube and internet. However, an uncanny similarity of Pushpa 2's teaser announcement poster to that of the movie announcement poster of the 'Bhagavanthudu' movie is now shaking the internet and fans of the Stylish star.

A film journalist and a critic posted an update on his social media handle is now causing a stir. The post featuring these two movie posters is now getting highly re-shared for the resemblance. The movie poster of Bhagavanthudu, which stars Thiruveer and Faria Abdullah, was released on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri.

While it may not have been clear to the audiences and general movie enthusiasts, fans argue that the stills of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 were taken about a year ago whereas the stills for Bhagavanthudu could have been captured recently.

Pushpa 2 Cast

The sequel features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, etc reprising their roles. In addition, there is a rumour that Vijay Sethupathi is also part of the film's majestic cast. Sreeleela, the hottest actress in Tollywood was also approached for a special song in the film, which will be on the lines of what Samantha did for Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 Crew

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and background music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography, and Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas oversaw the editing. While Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash directed the principal fight scene in the movie, Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics.