Pushpa 2 Teaser: Is Allu Arjun's New Poster A Copy Of Upcoming Telugu Film Bhagavanthudu? Everything We Know

Is
Allu
Arjun's
Poster
A
Copy
Of
Another
Telugu
Film?
Here's
An
Explanation
National
Award-winner
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule
is
the
biggest
film
that
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
soon.
The
epic
trio-
of
Allu
Arjun,
Sukumar,
&
Devi
Sri
Prasad
are
ready
to
shake
the
theatres
with
the
movie,
which
is
a
sequel
to
the
blockbuster
success
Pushpa
1
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
movie
has
been
trending
all
over
the
internet
ever
since
the
filmmakers
announced
the
official
teaser
release
date.
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Date
Fixed
Finally,
the
movie
makers
announced
April
8,
Allu
Arjun's
birthday
as
the
day
of
Puhspa
2's
teaser
release,
with
a
striking
poster.
The
time
of
the
release
was
unannounced
as
yet
but
the
fans,
who
expected
the
teaser
on
the
same
day
are
thrilled
about
the
update.
Meanwhile,
the
teaser
announcement
poster
which
showed
Allu
Arjun's
leg
adorned
with
traditional
anklets
worn
by
folk
artists
during
dance
performance
at
'Jatharas'
(local
festivities),
soared
the
already
sky-high
expectations.
Is
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Poster
A
Copy
Or
Vice
Versa?
Needless
to
say,
Allu
Arjun-starrer
teaser
is
expected
to
only
surpass
all
records
on
the
YouTube
and
internet.
However,
an
uncanny
similarity
of
Pushpa
2's
teaser
announcement
poster
to
that
of
the
movie
announcement
poster
of
the
'Bhagavanthudu'
movie
is
now
shaking
the
internet
and
fans
of
the
Stylish
star.
A
film
journalist
and
a
critic
posted
an
update
on
his
social
media
handle
is
now
causing
a
stir.
The
post
featuring
these
two
movie
posters
is
now
getting
highly
re-shared
for
the
resemblance.
The
movie
poster
of
Bhagavanthudu,
which
stars
Thiruveer
and
Faria
Abdullah,
was
released
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Shivarathri.
While
it
may
not
have
been
clear
to
the
audiences
and
general
movie
enthusiasts,
fans
argue
that
the
stills
of
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2
were
taken
about
a
year
ago
whereas
the
stills
for
Bhagavanthudu
could
have
been
captured
recently.
Pushpa
2
Cast
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Sreeleela,
the
hottest
actress
in
Tollywood
was
also
approached
for
a
special
song
in
the
film,
which
will
be
on
the
lines
of
what
Samantha
did
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
Pushpa
2
Crew
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.