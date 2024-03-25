Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date: Allu Arjun's Hyped Sequel's Exciting Glimpse Will Be Out On THIS Special Day

Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Date:
The
National
Award-winning
actor
Allu
Arjun,
the
one
who
made
Tollywood
proud
with
his
exceptional
talent
showcased
in
Sukumar's
'Pushpa:
The
Rise,'
is
currently
holidaying
in
Dubai,
with
his
wife
and
two
children.
The
actor
reportedly
touched
down
in
the
country
to
unveil
his
wax
statue
at
the
museum.
Allu
Arjun's
upcoming
sequel
to
Pushpa
1
titled
Pushpa
2
aka
Pushpa:
The
Rule,
is
nearing
completion
and
the
entire
team
of
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
that
the
sequel
will
exceed
the
expectations
of
the
fans
after
the
tremendous
success
Pushpa:
The
Rise
had
set
at
the
box
office.
Initially,
the
release
date
was
announced
as
August
15,
2024,
but
due
to
production
delays,
this
Devi
Sri
Prasad
musical
will
be
released
in
the
latter
part
of
the
year.
Reportedly,
the
overseas
rights
for
the
theatrical
of
Pushpa
2
have
been
sold
for
a
whopping
Rs
100
Crore
deal,
which
is
termed
to
be
higher
than
that
of
Prabhas'
Salaar
Part
1-Ceasefire.
With
many
more
months
for
the
sequel
to
be
unveiled
on
the
silver
screen,
the
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
this
epic
film
a
never-before
and
ever-after
film
made
in
Tollywood.
Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Update
Going
by
the
available
information,
the
teaser
of
Pushpa
2
will
be
dropped
on
April
8.
The
three-minute
glimpse
of
the
actor
and
the
movie
which
was
released
earlier
drew
a
mammoth
response.
The
teaser
is
expected
to
only
surpass
all
records
on
the
YouTube
and
internet.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
The
sequel
features
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Sunil,
Ajay,
Rao
Ramesh,
etc
reprising
their
roles.
In
addition,
there
is
a
rumour
that
Vijay
Sethupathi
is
also
part
of
the
film's
majestic
cast.
Sreeleela,
the
hottest
actress
in
Tollywood
was
also
approached
for
a
special
song
in
the
film,
which
will
be
on
the
lines
of
what
Samantha
did
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
background
music,
while
Miroslaw
Kuba
Brozek
handled
the
cinematography,
and
Ruben
Serve
and
Karthika
Srinivas
oversaw
the
editing.
While
Ram
Laxman,
Peter
Hein,
and
Dragon
Prakash
directed
the
principal
fight
scene
in
the
movie,
Chandra
Bose
wrote
the
lyrics.