Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Update: Allu Arjun To Bring 'Double Fire' On Eid 2024, Netizens Say 'Can't wait'

Pushpa
2
Teaser
Release
Date
Announced:
Allu
Arjun
is
trending
all
over
the
internet
as
he
announced
the
release
date
of
Pushpa
2
teaser.
The
actor
took
to
Twitter
(now
X)
to
drop
the
new
poster
of
the
movie.
Highlighting
the
actor's
foot,
the
poster
donned
the
red
blood
color.
As
Allu
Arjun
revealed
the
new
poster
of
the
movie,
soon
the
comment
section
started
flooding
with
fans
saying
that
they
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
watch
the
movie.
Revolving
around
the
story
of
drug
cartel,
Pushpa
2
Teaser
will
be
releasing
on
Allu
Arjun's
birthday,
April
8,
2024.
Moreover,
the
movie
is
all
set
to
mark
it's
appearance
in
theaters
on
August
15,
2024.
Pushpa
2
is
directed
by
Sukumar,
featuring
Allu
Arjun
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
lead.
Fahadh
Faasil
will
continue
to
play
the
vital
role
in
the
film.
Fans
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Pushpa
2
teaser.
2024's
Eid
is
all
packed
with
Bollywood
releases.
Where
makers
of
Pushpa
2
is
gearing
up
for
it's
teaser
release,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
also
be
releasing
on
Eid
weekend.
Upon
Pushpa
2
Teaser
release
date
announcement,
a
fan
tweeted,
"I
live
in
London
right
now
and
we
love
you
so
much
here.
Eagerly
waiting
for
Pushpa
2." Another
excited
fan
wrote,
"Cant
fkinnn
wait
anna."
"Eagerly
waiting
for
Pushpa
2,"
commented
another.
Another
excited
fan
claimed,
"Waiting
to
celebrate
ugAAdi
with
Pushpa."
Let's
us
further
wait
for
the
movie
to
release
in
theaters.
Pushpa
2
makers
confirm
that
the
movie
will
be
bringing
in
"double
fire." As
Pushpa's
official
site
annouced
the
teaser
release
date,
makers
promised,
"Let
the
#PushpaMassJaathara
begin
💥𝗧𝗛𝗘
𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧
𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗
#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser
out
on
April
8th
❤️🔥
He
is
coming
with
double
the
fire
🔥🔥
#Pushpa2TheRule
Grand
Release
Worldwide
on
15th
AUG
2024."