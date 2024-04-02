Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Update: Allu Arjun To Bring 'Double Fire' On Eid 2024, Netizens Say 'Can't wait'

Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date Announced: Allu Arjun is trending all over the internet as he announced the release date of Pushpa 2 teaser. The actor took to Twitter (now X) to drop the new poster of the movie. Highlighting the actor's foot, the poster donned the red blood color. As Allu Arjun revealed the new poster of the movie, soon the comment section started flooding with fans saying that they are eagerly looking forward to watch the movie.

WHEN WILL PUSHPA 2 TEASER RELEASE?

Revolving around the story of drug cartel, Pushpa 2 Teaser will be releasing on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8, 2024. Moreover, the movie is all set to mark it's appearance in theaters on August 15, 2024. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead. Fahadh Faasil will continue to play the vital role in the film.

PUSHPA 2 TEASER RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT SETS FANS ABUZZ

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Pushpa 2 teaser. 2024's Eid is all packed with Bollywood releases. Where makers of Pushpa 2 is gearing up for it's teaser release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will also be releasing on Eid weekend.

Upon Pushpa 2 Teaser release date announcement, a fan tweeted, "I live in London right now and we love you so much here. Eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2." Another excited fan wrote, "Cant fkinnn wait anna." "Eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2," commented another. Another excited fan claimed, "Waiting to celebrate ugAAdi with Pushpa." Let's us further wait for the movie to release in theaters.

Pushpa 2 makers confirm that the movie will be bringing in "double fire." As Pushpa's official site annouced the teaser release date, makers promised, "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin 💥𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th ❤️‍🔥 He is coming with double the fire 🔥🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."