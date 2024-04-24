Pushpa Pushpa Promo: Pushpa 2: The Rule First Song Out, Rockstar DSP Ready For Foot-Tapping Number

The buzz around 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' just got louder with the release of the lyrical promo for its first single 'Pushpa Pushpa'. Fans of Allu Arjun were treated to a sneak peek of what promises to be another foot-tapping number from composer Devi Sri Prasad, also known as Rockstar DSP. The song pays tribute to Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, and has already struck a chord with the audience, setting high expectations for the film's musical score.

Following the global success of the music from 'Pushpa: The Rise', the teaser of 'Pushpa Pushpa' suggests that DSP is ready to captivate audiences once again. The makers announced that the full song would be available on May 1, sparking excitement among fans. Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many predicting record-breaking success for the song on platforms like YouTube and expressing eagerness to enjoy the movie in theaters.

DSP's schedule for 2024 is packed with high-profile projects, highlighting his demand in the industry. In addition to 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which is slated for an August 15 release, he is composing music for several anticipated films. These include 'Kanguva' starring Suriya, Ram Charan's 'RC 17', Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', 'Good Bad Ugly' featuring Ajith Kumar, 'Kubera' led by Dhanush, and 'Thandel' with Naga Chaitanya.

The anticipation for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been building, and with DSP's track record, the soundtrack is expected to be a significant draw for the film. The release of 'Pushpa Pushpa' is just the beginning, with more musical delights likely to follow as the film's release date approaches.