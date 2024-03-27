Ram Charan Birthday: Jaragandi Song From Game Changer Dropped; Actor Visits Tirupati With Upasana & Klin Kaara

Jaragandi
Song
From
Game
Changer
Out
Now:
Ram
Charan
emerged
as
one
of
the
leading
actors
of
the
country
today,
thanks
to
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR.
The
actor's
popularity
went
global
after
the
movie's
epic
worldwide
fame.
Ram
Charan
turned
39
years
old
and
celebrates
his
birthday.
On
the
occasion,
Ram
Charan
visited
Tirupati
to
seek
blessings
from
Venkateswara
Swamy
along
with
his
wife
Upasana
Kamineni,
and
daughter
Klin
Kaara
during
the
wee
hours.
Upasana's
parents
accompanied
them.
Ram
Charan,
the
global
star
will
be
seen
in
maverick
filmmaker
Shankar
Shanmugam's
upcoming
political
drama
titled
'Game
Changer.'
The
movie's
shooting
is
nearing
completion.
This
is
the
first
time
for
director
Shankar
to
work
on
a
story
that
is
not
his
own.
The
movie
Game
Changer's
story
was
written
by
another
filmmaker
Karthik
Subbaraj.
The
movie
marks
the
Telugu
directorial
debut
of
Shankar
and
the
Tamil
debut
of
Ram
Charan
as
Game
Changer
is
being
shot
as
a
Tamil
and
Telugu
bilingual.
Game
Changer
Synopsis
In
the
movie,
Ram
Charan
plays
a
dual
role
as
a
political
leader
and
an
IAS
son.
The
IAS
officer
gets
down
to
becoming
a
Game
Changer
in
the
political
scenario
where
he
fights
the
corrupt
system
and
ensures
genuine
governance.
Jaragandi
Song
Out
The
highly
anticipated
song
from
Game
Changer,
which
stars
Kiara
Advani
opposite
Ram
Charan
for
the
second
time,
is
finally
out.
The
song
was
earlier
leaked
online
several
months
ago.
The
fans
have
already
an
idea
about
what
the
song
is
going
to
be
like.
The
official
version
of
the
Jaragandi
song
was
released
on
the
occasion.
Check
it
out
below.
https://youtu.be/45vS1-xtnp8?si=XsdTQuLHqli2S5I1
Game
Changer
Cast
Along
with
Ram
Charan,
the
movie
stars
Kiara
Advani,
Anjali,
SJ
Suryah,
Jayaram,
Sunil,
Srikanth
Meka,
Samuthirakani,
Nassar,
Naveen
Chandra,
and
Rajeev
Kanakala
among
others
in
key
roles.
Game
Changer
Crew
Game
Changer
is
a
production
venture
of
Dil
Raju,
who
is
funding
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
in
association
with
Sirish.
The
budget
is
about
Rs
170
Crore.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Tirru
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Shameer
Muhammed
is
working
on
its
editing.