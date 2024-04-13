Ram Charan Conferred With Honorary Doctorate in Literature By Chennai's Vels University - PIC & VIDEO

Ram
Charan,
a
celebrated
name
in
the
Indian
entertainment
industry,
recently
received
a
notable
accolade
from
Vels
University,
Chennai.
During
their
14th
Annual
Convocation,
the
university
awarded
him
an
honorary
Doctor
of
Literature
degree.
This
event
was
prominently
shared
across
social
media
platforms
by
numerous
fan
pages,
highlighting
the
actor's
significant
achievement.
At
the
graduation
ceremony,
where
Charan
was
the
chief
guest,
he
was
adorned
in
a
red
graduation
gown,
signifying
the
honorary
degree
bestowed
upon
him.
Vels
University,
through
its
official
social
media
account,
shared
a
momentous
group
photograph
with
Charan.
The
caption
recognized
him
as
an
"Indian
actor,
film
producer,
and
entrepreneur,
receiving
an
honorary
Doctor
of
Literature
degree."
Since
making
his
debut
in
2007
with
the
film
Chirutha,
Ram
Charan
has
delivered
a
string
of
successful
movies.
His
filmography
includes
hits
such
as
Magadheera,
Yevadu,
and
Dhruva.
His
recent
project,
RRR,
directed
by
SS
Rajamouli,
won
international
acclaim,
including
an
Oscar
for
Best
Original
Song
for
the
track
Naatu
Naatu.
Over
his
career,
Charan
has
been
honored
with
prestigious
awards
like
the
Nandi
Awards,
Filmfare
Awards,
and
South
Indian
International
Movie
Awards,
reflecting
his
significant
contributions
to
cinema.
Vels
University
has
a
tradition
of
honoring
notable
figures
for
their
contributions
across
various
sectors.
During
this
convocation,
alongside
Ram
Charan,
other
distinguished
personalities
were
also
recognized.
These
included
Dr.
P
Veeramuthuvel,
Project
Coordinator
at
Chandrayaan,
ISRO;
Dr.
GSK
Velu,
Founder
and
CMD
of
Trivitron
Healthcare;
and
Padma
Shri
recipient,
Achanta
Sharath
Kamal,
a
celebrated
table
tennis
player.
Looking
ahead,
Ram
Charan's
fans
eagerly
anticipate
his
next
film,
Game
Changer.
Directed
by
Shankar,
the
movie
features
an
impressive
cast
including
Kiara
Advani,
SJ
Suryah,
Anjali,
Sunil,
and
Naveen
Chandra
among
others.
This
upcoming
film
has
generated
significant
buzz
and
is
expected
to
be
another
milestone
in
Charan's
illustrious
career.
Ram
Charan's
honorary
doctorate
from
Vels
University
not
only
celebrates
his
achievements
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
highlights
his
entrepreneurial
ventures.
As
he
continues
to
explore
new
avenues
in
his
career,
this
recognition
serves
as
a
testament
to
his
impact
on
both
the
cinematic
and
business
landscapes.