Ram Charan's Game Changer Movie Song Jaragandi Release Date And Time Revealed: Birthday Treats In Progress

Ram
Charan's
Game
Changer
Jaragandi
Song
Release
Date
&
Time:
Game
Changer
is
the
upcoming
bilingual
action
film
featuring
Global
star
Ram
Charan.
The
actor
is
making
his
direct
Tamil
debut
through
this
bilingual
in
which
he
plays
a
dual
role.
Game
Changer
is
a
political
drama
and
stars
Kiara
Ali
Advani
as
the
female
lead.
This
is
the
first
time
for
director
Shankar
is
working
on
the
story
written
by
another
filmmaker,
Karthik
Subbaraj.
The
movie
also
marks
the
Telugu
directorial
debut
of
Shankar.
Ram
Charan
and
Kiara
Advani
are
collaborating
for
the
second
time
after
Vinaya
Vidheya
Rama.
Amazon
Prime
Video
Bags
Game
Changer
OTT
Rights
Recently,
the
makers
of
Game
Changer
movie,
a
political
drama
in
which
Charan
will
be
playing
a
dual
role
as
a
father
and
son,
closed
its
OTT
deal.
Amazon
Prime
Video
succeeded
in
bagging
the
digital
streaming
rights
for
Rs
150
Crore
pushing
behind
ZEE
5,
which
also
competed
for
the
rights.
But,
if
things
figure
out
between
the
makers
and
the
OTT
representatives,
the
Hindi
dubbing
rights
to
Game
Changer
might
be
secured
by
Zee
5.
Jaragandi
Song
Release
Date
&
Time
On
the
occasion
of
Ram
Charan's
birthday,
the
makers
of
his
upcoming
films
including
RC
17,
RC
16,
and
Shankar
Shanmugam's
Game
Changer.
The
much-awaited
song
'Jaragandi'
from
Game
Changer
will
be
released
on
March
26
at
9
AM.
Game
Changer
Cast
Along
with
Ram
Charan,
the
movie
stars
Kiara
Advani,
Anjali,
SJ
Suryah,
Jayaram,
Sunil,
Srikanth
Meka,
Samuthirakani,
Nassar,
Naveen
Chandra,
and
Rajeev
Kanakala
among
others
in
key
roles.
Game
Changer
Crew
Game
Changer
is
a
production
venture
of
Dil
Raju,
who
is
funding
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
in
association
with
Sirish.
The
budget
is
about
Rs
170
Crore.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Tirru
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Shameer
Muhammed
is
working
on
its
editing.