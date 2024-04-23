Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Navigates Through Production Delays and OTT Market Woes

The film 'iSmart Shankar,' starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannath, was a big hit. Now, their new project, a sequel to the previous one titled 'Double iSmart,' is getting a lot of attention. But there have been rumors that money problems are causing delays in the production of the film.

Rumors said the filming came to a halt because of a disagreement about how much Ram should be paid. But people closely working on the film say that's not true. Ram got some money upfront but not all of it. About 90% of the movie has been completed and there are three songs and extra patch work coupled with some minor scenes to be filmed.

OTT Woes For Double iSmart?

The real issue is with the OTT market, which is important for making money from movies. Like many films, 'Double iSmart' is facing problems because of the same situation. The team says this gap is just for a little while and the filming will soon resume.

Ram has made a big choice to help out. He's decided not to take the rest of his payment. Instead, he'll get a part of the movie's profits later on. People in the film industry are appreciating the actor for his decision, which has almost become a norm for top league actors in the industry.

This choice by Ram is also helping the producer, who is dealing with tough market conditions right now. The producers are talking to financiers to fix these money issues. Once that's sorted, Ram and the team is ready to roll, once again.

Despite these problems, everyone working on 'Double iSmart' believes it will do well at the box office once it's finished. So, even though there have been stories about financial troubles, the main issue is the current state of the OTT market, and everyone involved is working hard to get past these challenges.