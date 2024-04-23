Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' Navigates Through Production Delays and OTT Market Woes

The
film
'iSmart
Shankar,'
starring
Ram
Pothineni
and
directed
by
Puri
Jagannath,
was
a
big
hit.
Now,
their
new
project,
a
sequel
to
the
previous
one
titled
'Double
iSmart,'
is
getting
a
lot
of
attention.
But
there
have
been
rumors
that
money
problems
are
causing
delays
in
the
production
of
the
film.
Rumors
said
the
filming
came
to
a
halt
because
of
a
disagreement
about
how
much
Ram
should
be
paid.
But
people
closely
working
on
the
film
say
that's
not
true.
Ram
got
some
money
upfront
but
not
all
of
it.
About
90%
of
the
movie
has
been
completed
and
there
are
three
songs
and
extra
patch
work
coupled
with
some
minor
scenes
to
be
filmed.
OTT
Woes
For
Double
iSmart?
The
real
issue
is
with
the
OTT
market,
which
is
important
for
making
money
from
movies.
Like
many
films,
'Double
iSmart'
is
facing
problems
because
of
the
same
situation.
The
team
says
this
gap
is
just
for
a
little
while
and
the
filming
will
soon
resume.
Ram
has
made
a
big
choice
to
help
out.
He's
decided
not
to
take
the
rest
of
his
payment.
Instead,
he'll
get
a
part
of
the
movie's
profits
later
on.
People
in
the
film
industry
are
appreciating
the
actor
for
his
decision,
which
has
almost
become
a
norm
for
top
league
actors
in
the
industry.
This
choice
by
Ram
is
also
helping
the
producer,
who
is
dealing
with
tough
market
conditions
right
now.
The
producers
are
talking
to
financiers
to
fix
these
money
issues.
Once
that's
sorted,
Ram
and
the
team
is
ready
to
roll,
once
again.
Despite
these
problems,
everyone
working
on
'Double
iSmart'
believes
it
will
do
well
at
the
box
office
once
it's
finished.
So,
even
though
there
have
been
stories
about
financial
troubles,
the
main
issue
is
the
current
state
of
the
OTT
market,
and
everyone
involved
is
working
hard
to
get
past
these
challenges.