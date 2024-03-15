Razakar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Bobby Simha-Anasuya Bharadwaj's Period Actioner Wins Applause

Razakar
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Razakar
Silent
Genocide
of
Hyderabad
is
the
latest
period
action
drama
that
hit
the
screens
in
Telugu
on
March
15.
Co-written
and
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana,
the
movie
is
winning
critical
acclaim
from
movie
lovers
and
critics.
The
people
of
Hyderabad
were
tormented
by
the
Nizami
rulers
as
well
as
the
Razakars,
the
paramilitary
force
established
by
the
British,
during
their
reign
in
India.
With
the
continuous
torture
and
oppression
forced
on
the
people,
they
revolted
against
the
Nizams.
This
movie
is
an
attempt
to
showcase
the
valor
and
heroic
acts
of
the
people
of
Hyderabad.
This
movie
stars
number
of
notable
Telugu
and
Tamil
actors.
The
movie
is
also
said
to
have
been
released
in
Hindi.
Reviewers
are
appreciating
the
honesty
and
genuine
efforts
in
bringing
life
to
the
gruesome
reality
that
once
prevailed.
The
scenes,
dialogues,
and
emotions
of
Razakar-Silent
Genocide
of
Hyderabad
have
struck
a
chord
with
the
audiences.
With
an
occupancy
ratio
of
17.92%
for
the
first
day
shows,
the
Razakar
movie
is
expected
to
do
a
decent
number
at
the
box
office.
According
to
the
website
Sacnilk,
the
opening
day
collection
of
Razakar-Silent
Genocide
of
Hyderabad
will
likely
earn
about
Rs
0.17
Crore.
The
figures
are
tentative
and
will
change
towards
the
end
of
the
day.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Cast
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
stars
a
plethora
of
talented
Telugu
and
Tamil
actors
including
Bobby
Simha,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Vedhika,
Raj
Arjun,
Makarand
Deshpande,
Tej
Sapru,
Indraja,
John
Vijay,
Arav
Chowdharry,
Mathew
Varghese,
Keshav
Deepak,
Tej
Sapru,
Prema,
Devi
Prasad,
Ravi
Prakash,
Chandhunadh,
Sundip
Ved,
Mahesh
Achanta,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
and
Annusriya
Tripathi
among
others
in
pivotal
characters.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Crew
The
movie
was
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana.
Ritesh
Rajwada
and
Yata
Satyanaraya
worked
on
the
film's
script.
Gudur
Narayana
Reddy
and
Anjireddy
Pothireddy
produced
the
movie
under
the
Samarveer
Creations
banner.
Bheems
Ceciroleo
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Kushendar
Ramesh
Reddy
cranked
the
camera.
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
editor.