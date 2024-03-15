Razakar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Bobby Simha-Anasuya Bharadwaj's Period Actioner Wins Applause

Photo Credit:

Razakar Box Office Collection Prediction: Razakar Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is the latest period action drama that hit the screens in Telugu on March 15. Co-written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the movie is winning critical acclaim from movie lovers and critics.

The people of Hyderabad were tormented by the Nizami rulers as well as the Razakars, the paramilitary force established by the British, during their reign in India. With the continuous torture and oppression forced on the people, they revolted against the Nizams. This movie is an attempt to showcase the valor and heroic acts of the people of Hyderabad.

This movie stars number of notable Telugu and Tamil actors. The movie is also said to have been released in Hindi. Reviewers are appreciating the honesty and genuine efforts in bringing life to the gruesome reality that once prevailed. The scenes, dialogues, and emotions of Razakar-Silent Genocide of Hyderabad have struck a chord with the audiences.

Razakar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

With an occupancy ratio of 17.92% for the first day shows, the Razakar movie is expected to do a decent number at the box office. According to the website Sacnilk, the opening day collection of Razakar-Silent Genocide of Hyderabad will likely earn about Rs 0.17 Crore. The figures are tentative and will change towards the end of the day.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Cast

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad stars a plethora of talented Telugu and Tamil actors including Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Raj Arjun, Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, Arav Chowdharry, Mathew Varghese, Keshav Deepak, Tej Sapru, Prema, Devi Prasad, Ravi Prakash, Chandhunadh, Sundip Ved, Mahesh Achanta, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Annusriya Tripathi among others in pivotal characters.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Crew

The movie was directed by Yata Satyanarayana. Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanaraya worked on the film's script. Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy produced the movie under the Samarveer Creations banner. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's entire background score and music. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy cranked the camera. Tammiraju worked as the film's editor.