Razakar OTT Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Bobby Simha, Prema, & Anasuya's Historical Action Drama

Razakar:
The
Silent
Genocide
of
Hyderabad
is
the
latest
period
action
drama
that
was
set
in
the
pre-historic
era
of
the
country.
Co-written
and
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana,
the
movie
referred
to
as
Razakars,
hit
the
screens
on
March
15
worldwide
to
a
critical
response
and
positive
reviews.
Razakar
Synopsis
After
the
British
declared
independence,
the
country
celebrated
but
not
Hyderabad.
The
ruler
of
Hyderabad,
Nizam
Mir
Usman
Ali
Khan
opposes
to
free
Hyderabad.
With
the
help
of
a
para-military
force
convened
by
the
British
called
Razakars,
he
torments
the
citizens.
Razakar
Chief
Khasim
Rizvi
carried
out
a
heinous
act
of
genocide
that
had
gone
down
in
history.
Razakar
OTT
Release
Date
&
Time
As
per
the
available
information,
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
this
epic
historical
actioner
are
secured
by
the
Zee
5
OTT
platform.
The
movie,
which
received
critical
acclaim
when
it
hit
the
screens
on
March
15,
is
now
ready
to
make
its
digital
streaming
debut.
In
a
report
on
Hindustan
Times
Telugu,
Razakar
will
be
released
on
the
streaming
platform
ZEE
5
either
on
April
26
or
May
3.
The
final
date
of
the
movie's
premiere
is
not
officially
out
yet.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Cast
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
stars
a
plethora
of
talented
Telugu
and
Tamil
actors
including
Bobby
Simha,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Vedhika,
Raj
Arjun,
Makarand
Deshpande,
Tej
Sapru,
Indraja,
John
Vijay,
Arav
Chowdharry,
Mathew
Varghese,
Keshav
Deepak,
Tej
Sapru,
Prema,
Devi
Prasad,
Ravi
Prakash,
Chandhunadh,
Sundip
Ved,
Mahesh
Achanta,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
and
Annusriya
Tripathi
among
others
in
pivotal
characters.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Crew
The
movie
was
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana.
Ritesh
Rajwada
and
Yata
Satyanaraya
worked
on
the
film's
script.
Gudur
Narayana
Reddy
and
Anjireddy
Pothireddy
produced
the
movie
under
the
Samarveer
Creations
banner.
Bheems
Ceciroleo
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Kushendar
Ramesh
Reddy
cranked
the
camera.
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
editor.