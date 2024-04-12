RC 16: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Will Be Joined By Sreeleela In Buchi Babu Sana's Sports-Based Drama; Details

Sreeleela
Joins
Ram
Charan
&
Janhvi
Kapoor
In
RC
16?
Ram
Charan,
the
global
star,
is
currently
filming
for
two
of
his
upcoming
films
which
are
highly
awaited
and
prestigious
for
several
reasons.
The
first
one
is
his
direct
Tamil
debut
under
the
direction
of
maverick
filmmaker
S
Shankar,
titled
'Game
Changer,'
the
other
is
the
curious
story
'Uppena'
fame
Buchi
Babu
Sana
narrated
to
the
actor.
'Peddi'
is
the
rumoured
title
of
this
film.
Referred
to
as
RC
16,
the
movie
is
now
ready
to
go
on
the
floors
shortly.
The
actor
will
romance
not
one
but
two
heroines,
as
per
the
latest
update
with
one
being
the
sultry
siren
Janhvi
Kapoor.
After
Devara
with
Jr
NTR,
Janhvi
carefully
signed
her
second
south
film
with
Ram
Charan,
making
a
stellar
debut.
RC
16
To
Release
In
The
Summer
Of
2025?
Earlier,
there
were
also
rumours
about
RC
16's
release
date.
The
movie,
which
is
going
to
be
an
emotional
sports-based
drama,
will
get
ready
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
the
summer
of
next
year.
This
movie
will
be
released
in
five
languages.
Sreeleela
Joins
RC
16
Cast
The
official
puja
ceremony
of
RC
16
was
a
grand
affair
with
the
who's
who
of
Tollywood
and
the
mega
family
coming
together.
AR
Rahman
was
also
spotted
at
the
official
launch
along
with
Shankar,
Sukumar,
and
others.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
Jahnvi
Kapoor
will
be
joined
by
another
female
lead.
It
is
none
other
than
Sreeleela.
At
first,
Krithi
Shetty
was
considered
for
the
role
but
ultimately
Sreeleela
signed
the
dotted
line.
The
director
also
is
planning
a
proper
dance
song
for
Sreeleela
and
Ram
Charan
in
the
film,
reportedly.
Now,
the
fans
are
fully
excited
about
the
movie.
RC
16
Cast
and
Crew
So
far,
Janhvi
Kapoor
was
officially
announced
as
the
film's
leading
lady.
Now
Sreeleela
is
going
to
join
the
cast
along
with
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt,
and
Kannada
superstar
Shiva
Rajkumar
among
others.
Shiva
Rajkumar
is
said
to
have
given
his
nod
to
play
the
movie's
antagonist.
The
movie
will
be
made
on
a
large
scale
and
the
makers
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
ensure
the
same.
Rathnavelu
is
the
director
of
Photography
for
RC
16.
AR
Rahman
will
compose
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Ram
Charan
&
Sukumar
Announce
Collaboration
On
the
occasion
of
the
actor's
birthday
recently,
his
'Rangasthalam'
director
Sukumar
announced
the
official
news
about
their
collaboration.