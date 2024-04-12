RC 16: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Will Be Joined By Sreeleela In Buchi Babu Sana's Sports-Based Drama; Details

Photo Credit:

Sreeleela Joins Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor In RC 16? Ram Charan, the global star, is currently filming for two of his upcoming films which are highly awaited and prestigious for several reasons. The first one is his direct Tamil debut under the direction of maverick filmmaker S Shankar, titled 'Game Changer,' the other is the curious story 'Uppena' fame Buchi Babu Sana narrated to the actor. 'Peddi' is the rumoured title of this film.

Referred to as RC 16, the movie is now ready to go on the floors shortly. The actor will romance not one but two heroines, as per the latest update with one being the sultry siren Janhvi Kapoor. After Devara with Jr NTR, Janhvi carefully signed her second south film with Ram Charan, making a stellar debut.

RC 16 To Release In The Summer Of 2025?

Earlier, there were also rumours about RC 16's release date. The movie, which is going to be an emotional sports-based drama, will get ready to hit the screens worldwide in the summer of next year. This movie will be released in five languages.

Sreeleela Joins RC 16 Cast

The official puja ceremony of RC 16 was a grand affair with the who's who of Tollywood and the mega family coming together. AR Rahman was also spotted at the official launch along with Shankar, Sukumar, and others. According to the latest reports, Jahnvi Kapoor will be joined by another female lead. It is none other than Sreeleela. At first, Krithi Shetty was considered for the role but ultimately Sreeleela signed the dotted line. The director also is planning a proper dance song for Sreeleela and Ram Charan in the film, reportedly. Now, the fans are fully excited about the movie.

RC 16 Cast and Crew

So far, Janhvi Kapoor was officially announced as the film's leading lady. Now Sreeleela is going to join the cast along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar among others. Shiva Rajkumar is said to have given his nod to play the movie's antagonist. The movie will be made on a large scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the same. Rathnavelu is the director of Photography for RC 16. AR Rahman will compose the film's entire background score and music.

Ram Charan & Sukumar Announce Collaboration

On the occasion of the actor's birthday recently, his 'Rangasthalam' director Sukumar announced the official news about their collaboration.