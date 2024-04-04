RC 16 Release Date Update: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Action Drama To Hit The Screens On THIS Date?

Photo Credit:

Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's RC 16 Release Date: Ram Charan, the global star is on a roll and is enjoying his career's bestest phase. The actor made headlines recently with his exciting first single 'Jaragandi,' from Shankar Shanmugam's bilingual political actioner titled 'Game Changer.'

In addition, Ram Charan also thrilled his fans and Tollywood film buffs by announcing a collaboration with 'Rangasthalam' director Sukumar Bandreddi, who is now busy with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, RC 16, his much-awaited film with 'Uppena' fame Buchi Babu Sana was officially launched on March 20 in Hyderabad. The puja event was a super grand affair and saw the who's who of the Tollywood biggies including Ram Charan's family.

In RC 16, Ram Charan is going to romance Janhvi Kapoor, who is already filming with Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's Devara. The actress made a grand South debut with her two Telugu films opposite these two stars.

For this director's second film, which is going to be a sports-based emotional drama, legendary musician AR Rahman has already begun composing the tunes. The epic combination is now what is getting all the attention from industry insiders, fans, as well as movie lovers.

RC 16 Release Date Buzz

As the buzz around the official launch is yet to settle down, with the star-studded and grand event that it was, there is another interesting update about Buchi Babu Sana's directorial that is making the fans happy. The release date of RC 16 is the topic of grinding in the mill. Reportedly, the movie which is rumoured to be titled 'Peddi,' will be released in the summer of 2025.

The film also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a key role. The narration happened in Mumbai and the actor is said to have liked the script and showed willingness to be part of the project. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar was also part of the film as the antagonist. The regular shooting will kick-start in July.

RC 16 Cast and Crew

So far, Janhvi Kapoor was officially announced as the film's leading lady. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is said to have given his nod to play the movie's antagonist. Rathnavelu is the director of Photography.