RC 16 Release Date Update: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sports Action Drama To Hit The Screens On THIS Date?

Ram
Charan
&
Janhvi
Kapoor's
RC
16
Release
Date:
Ram
Charan,
the
global
star
is
on
a
roll
and
is
enjoying
his
career's
bestest
phase.
The
actor
made
headlines
recently
with
his
exciting
first
single
'Jaragandi,'
from
Shankar
Shanmugam's
bilingual
political
actioner
titled
'Game
Changer.'
In
addition,
Ram
Charan
also
thrilled
his
fans
and
Tollywood
film
buffs
by
announcing
a
collaboration
with
'Rangasthalam'
director
Sukumar
Bandreddi,
who
is
now
busy
with
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa
2.
Meanwhile,
RC
16,
his
much-awaited
film
with
'Uppena'
fame
Buchi
Babu
Sana
was
officially
launched
on
March
20
in
Hyderabad.
The
puja
event
was
a
super
grand
affair
and
saw
the
who's
who
of
the
Tollywood
biggies
including
Ram
Charan's
family.
In
RC
16,
Ram
Charan
is
going
to
romance
Janhvi
Kapoor,
who
is
already
filming
with
Jr
NTR
in
Koratala
Siva's
Devara.
The
actress
made
a
grand
South
debut
with
her
two
Telugu
films
opposite
these
two
stars.
For
this
director's
second
film,
which
is
going
to
be
a
sports-based
emotional
drama,
legendary
musician
AR
Rahman
has
already
begun
composing
the
tunes.
The
epic
combination
is
now
what
is
getting
all
the
attention
from
industry
insiders,
fans,
as
well
as
movie
lovers.
RC
16
Release
Date
Buzz
As
the
buzz
around
the
official
launch
is
yet
to
settle
down,
with
the
star-studded
and
grand
event
that
it
was,
there
is
another
interesting
update
about
Buchi
Babu
Sana's
directorial
that
is
making
the
fans
happy.
The
release
date
of
RC
16
is
the
topic
of
grinding
in
the
mill.
Reportedly,
the
movie
which
is
rumoured
to
be
titled
'Peddi,'
will
be
released
in
the
summer
of
2025.
The
film
also
features
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt
in
a
key
role.
The
narration
happened
in
Mumbai
and
the
actor
is
said
to
have
liked
the
script
and
showed
willingness
to
be
part
of
the
project.
Kannada
actor
Shiva
Rajkumar
was
also
part
of
the
film
as
the
antagonist.
The
regular
shooting
will
kick-start
in
July.
RC
16
Cast
and
Crew
So
far,
Janhvi
Kapoor
was
officially
announced
as
the
film's
leading
lady.
Kannada
superstar
Shiva
Rajkumar
is
said
to
have
given
his
nod
to
play
the
movie's
antagonist.
Rathnavelu
is
the
director
of
Photography.
