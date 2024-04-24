Salaar 2: Vijay Deverakonda's Cameo In Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Hyped Sequel Shouryaangaparvam? All We Know

Photo Credit:

Vijay Deverakonda In Prabhas' Salaar Part 2 Shouryaangaparvam: Pan-India star Prabhas hit the screens after three years with the much-hyped action entertainer written and directed by Prashanth Neel titled Salaar Pat 1-Ceasefire. The movie which earned massive buzz ahead of its theatrical release on December 22 in five languages all over the world garnered hype and so much money. The movie so far earned about Rs 750 Crore at the global box office.

Salaar Part 1 satisfied the fans and got a bit of mixed reviews, to be honest. But, the sheer scale and hype around the movie are insane.

At the end of Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, the sequel titled 'Shouryaangaparvam' was also announced by the filmmaker, who is now involved in his upcoming project with Jr NTR.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan among a bunch of other talented actors, Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire tells the tale of a fictional city Khansaar, and its politics. A story of intriguing friendship, a relationship between a mother and son was stitched into it.

Salaar 2 Shooting Update

Salaar 2 will begin in 2025, said Prithviraj Sukumaran, who said that the script work was done for the sequel. He further elaborated that Prashanth Neel is keen on making the sequel at the earliest and will ensure it will hit the screens in 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda & Prashanth Neel Meet

While things about Salaar, Prabhas, and Salaar 2 are always an interesting topic for the fans and movie lovers, in a recent development, Vijay Deverakonda, who delivered another flop with 'The Family Star' recently, met the writer-director Prashanth Neel. Their meet-up sparked rumours about their possible collaboration for a movie, as usual. However, in a twist, it is also reported that the duo met in regard to a special cameo in Prabhas' Salaar Part 2.

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire Cast

Prabhas played the role of Devaratha aka Deva, who is also Deva Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen in a dual role as Vardharaja Mannar and Siva Mannar. Shruti Haasan played the role of Aadhya Krishnakanth, Deva's love interest. Jagapathi Babu as Raja Mannar, Bobby Simha as Bhaarava, Tinnu Anand as Gaikwad, Ramana as Rinda, Easwari Rao as Deva's mother, Sriya Reddy as Radha Rama Mannar, Vardha's sister, Ramachandra Raju as Rudra have played their characters to perfection with ease. In addition, the movie also stars Madhu Guruswamy, Saptagiri, Brahmaji, Shafi, Jhansi, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, Prudhvi Raj, and Simrat Kaur.

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire Crew

Made on a budget of about Rs 270 Crore, Salaar is the production venture of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur at the helm. Bhuvan Gowda cranked the camera and Ujwal Kulkarni worked as the editor. Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire soundtrack and music.