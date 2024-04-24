Salaar 2: Vijay Deverakonda's Cameo In Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Hyped Sequel Shouryaangaparvam? All We Know

Vijay
In
Prabhas'
Salaar
Part
2
Shouryaangaparvam:
Pan-India
star
Prabhas
hit
the
screens
after
three
years
with
the
much-hyped
action
entertainer
written
and
directed
by
Prashanth
Neel
titled
Salaar
Pat
1-Ceasefire.
The
movie
which
earned
massive
buzz
ahead
of
its
theatrical
release
on
December
22
in
five
languages
all
over
the
world
garnered
hype
and
so
much
money.
The
movie
so
far
earned
about
Rs
750
Crore
at
the
global
box
office.
Salaar
Part
1
satisfied
the
fans
and
got
a
bit
of
mixed
reviews,
to
be
honest.
But,
the
sheer
scale
and
hype
around
the
movie
are
insane.
At
the
end
of
Salaar:
Part
1-Ceasefire,
the
sequel
titled
'Shouryaangaparvam'
was
also
announced
by
the
filmmaker,
who
is
now
involved
in
his
upcoming
project
with
Jr
NTR.
Starring
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Shruti
Haasan
among
a
bunch
of
other
talented
actors,
Salaar
Part
1-Ceasefire
tells
the
tale
of
a
fictional
city
Khansaar,
and
its
politics.
A
story
of
intriguing
friendship,
a
relationship
between
a
mother
and
son
was
stitched
into
it.
Salaar
2
Shooting
Update
Salaar
2
will
begin
in
2025,
said
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
said
that
the
script
work
was
done
for
the
sequel.
He
further
elaborated
that
Prashanth
Neel
is
keen
on
making
the
sequel
at
the
earliest
and
will
ensure
it
will
hit
the
screens
in
2025.
Vijay
Deverakonda
&
Prashanth
Neel
Meet
While
things
about
Salaar,
Prabhas,
and
Salaar
2
are
always
an
interesting
topic
for
the
fans
and
movie
lovers,
in
a
recent
development,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
who
delivered
another
flop
with
'The
Family
Star'
recently,
met
the
writer-director
Prashanth
Neel.
Their
meet-up
sparked
rumours
about
their
possible
collaboration
for
a
movie,
as
usual.
However,
in
a
twist,
it
is
also
reported
that
the
duo
met
in
regard
to
a
special
cameo
in
Prabhas'
Salaar
Part
2.
Salaar
Part
1-
Ceasefire
Cast
Prabhas
played
the
role
of
Devaratha
aka
Deva,
who
is
also
Deva
Salaar.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
was
seen
in
a
dual
role
as
Vardharaja
Mannar
and
Siva
Mannar.
Shruti
Haasan
played
the
role
of
Aadhya
Krishnakanth,
Deva's
love
interest.
Jagapathi
Babu
as
Raja
Mannar,
Bobby
Simha
as
Bhaarava,
Tinnu
Anand
as
Gaikwad,
Ramana
as
Rinda,
Easwari
Rao
as
Deva's
mother,
Sriya
Reddy
as
Radha
Rama
Mannar,
Vardha's
sister,
Ramachandra
Raju
as
Rudra
have
played
their
characters
to
perfection
with
ease.
In
addition,
the
movie
also
stars
Madhu
Guruswamy,
Saptagiri,
Brahmaji,
Shafi,
Jhansi,
John
Vijay,
Mime
Gopi,
Prudhvi
Raj,
and
Simrat
Kaur.
Salaar
Part
1-
Ceasefire
Crew
Made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
270
Crore,
Salaar
is
the
production
venture
of
Hombale
Films,
with
Vijay
Kiragandur
at
the
helm.
Bhuvan
Gowda
cranked
the
camera
and
Ujwal
Kulkarni
worked
as
the
editor.
Ravi
Basrur
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
music.