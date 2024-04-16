Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time: Here’s When Prabhas’ Action Drama Will Release On TV

Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time: Prabhas' superhit film Salaar aka Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire was one of the biggest releases of 2023. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in the lead. The movie was a box office hit and Prabhas and Prithviraj won a millions of hearts with their stint.

After the phenomenal theatrical success, Salaar witnessed an incredible response during the OTT release as well. To note, Salaar was released on Netflix in January in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English while the Hindi version was released on Disney+ Hostar in February. And while fans are going all gaga about this action drama, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the movie's television release. The wait is finally over now as Prabhas and Prithviraj's Salaar is all set for its world television premiere this week.

Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time

To note, Salaar will be releasing on Star Maa and is all set to premiere on Apil 21 making it a dhamakedar weekend for the fans. While there have been speculations about the television premiere timings of this Prashanth Neel's directorial, the recent update suggests that Salaar will premiere at 5:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has been quite overwhelmed with the success of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire. Talking about the same, Prabhas said, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing 'Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward to me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."