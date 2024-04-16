Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time: Here’s When Prabhas’ Action Drama Will Release On TV

Salaar
TV
Premiere
Release
Date
&
Time:
Prabhas'
superhit
film
Salaar
aka
Salaar
Part
1
Ceasefire
was
one
of
the
biggest
releases
of
2023.
Helmed
by
Prashanth
Neel,
the
action
drama
also
featured
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Shruti
Haasan,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Bobby
Simha,
Tinnu
Anand,
Easwari
Rao,
Sriya
Reddy
and
Ramachandra
Raju
in
the
lead.
The
movie
was
a
box
office
hit
and
Prabhas
and
Prithviraj
won
a
millions
of
hearts
with
their
stint.
After
the
phenomenal
theatrical
success,
Salaar
witnessed
an
incredible
response
during
the
OTT
release
as
well.
To
note,
Salaar
was
released
on
Netflix
in
January
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
Malayalam
and
English
while
the
Hindi
version
was
released
on
Disney+
Hostar
in
February.
And
while
fans
are
going
all
gaga
about
this
action
drama,
everyone
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
movie's
television
release.
The
wait
is
finally
over
now
as
Prabhas
and
Prithviraj's
Salaar
is
all
set
for
its
world
television
premiere
this
week.
Salaar
TV
Premiere
Release
Date
&
Time
To
note,
Salaar
will
be
releasing
on
Star
Maa
and
is
all
set
to
premiere
on
Apil
21
making
it
a
dhamakedar
weekend
for
the
fans.
While
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
television
premiere
timings
of
this
Prashanth
Neel's
directorial,
the
recent
update
suggests
that
Salaar
will
premiere
at
5:30
PM.
Meanwhile,
Prabhas
has
been
quite
overwhelmed
with
the
success
of
Salaar
Part
1
Ceasefire.
Talking
about
the
same,
Prabhas
said,
"I
am
deeply
grateful
and
humbled
by
the
immense
love
and
support
given
by
the
audience.
Witnessing
'Salaar's
fantastic
run
at
the
box
office
has
been
nothing
but
an
incredible
reward
to
me
and
my
entire
team.
Every
single
person
involved
in
the
project
has
put
out
their
heart
to
deliver
their
best,
and
we
are
thrilled
to
see
the
positive
impact
it
has
had
on
the
viewers."
