English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam' Sequel Announced; Kiara Advani Joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, & Others!

By

Prabhas' movie 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' hit the screens and quickly won hearts of audiences across various groups, turning it into a massive success. Following its triumph at the worldwide box office, the makers have announced a sequel titled 'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam'. However, details regarding the beginning of its filming remains unclear. Recent buzz suggests that production might kick off in May for the sequel, as per conversations in the Film Nagar.

Salar 2 Sequel Stars Prabhas Kiara Advani

Plans are underway to shoot 'Salar: Shouryavanga Parvam' featuring the dynamic duo of Rebel Star Prabhas and director Prashant Neil. The team is gearing up to begin filming on elaborate sets constructed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Amidst this preparation, exciting news has surfaced about a special song planned for the film's initial shooting schedule.

Salar 2 Sequel Stars Prabhas Kiara Advani

This particular song, expected to be a major attraction in 'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam', will showcase Kiara Advani alongside Prabhas. It's anticipated to offer something fresh and unprecedented to the Tollywood audience. The sequel, known as 'Salaar 2', is under the production banner led by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, promising another blockbuster in the making.

Comments

More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: prabhas kiara advani

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X