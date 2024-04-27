'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam' Sequel Announced; Kiara Advani Joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, & Others!

Prabhas' movie 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' hit the screens and quickly won hearts of audiences across various groups, turning it into a massive success. Following its triumph at the worldwide box office, the makers have announced a sequel titled 'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam'. However, details regarding the beginning of its filming remains unclear. Recent buzz suggests that production might kick off in May for the sequel, as per conversations in the Film Nagar.

Plans are underway to shoot 'Salar: Shouryavanga Parvam' featuring the dynamic duo of Rebel Star Prabhas and director Prashant Neil. The team is gearing up to begin filming on elaborate sets constructed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Amidst this preparation, exciting news has surfaced about a special song planned for the film's initial shooting schedule.

This particular song, expected to be a major attraction in 'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam', will showcase Kiara Advani alongside Prabhas. It's anticipated to offer something fresh and unprecedented to the Tollywood audience. The sequel, known as 'Salaar 2', is under the production banner led by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, promising another blockbuster in the making.