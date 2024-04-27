'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam' Sequel Announced; Kiara Advani Joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, & Others!

Prabhas'
movie
'Salaar:
Part
1-Ceasefire'
hit
the
screens
and
quickly
won
hearts
of
audiences
across
various
groups,
turning
it
into
a
massive
success.
Following
its
triumph
at
the
worldwide
box
office,
the
makers
have
announced
a
sequel
titled
'Salaar:
Shouryavanga
Parvam'.
However,
details
regarding
the
beginning
of
its
filming
remains
unclear.
Recent
buzz
suggests
that
production
might
kick
off
in
May
for
the
sequel,
as
per
conversations
in
the
Film
Nagar.
Plans
are
underway
to
shoot
'Salar:
Shouryavanga
Parvam'
featuring
the
dynamic
duo
of
Rebel
Star
Prabhas
and
director
Prashant
Neil.
The
team
is
gearing
up
to
begin
filming
on
elaborate
sets
constructed
at
Ramoji
Film
City
in
Hyderabad.
Amidst
this
preparation,
exciting
news
has
surfaced
about
a
special
song
planned
for
the
film's
initial
shooting
schedule.
This
particular
song,
expected
to
be
a
major
attraction
in
'Salaar:
Shouryavanga
Parvam',
will
showcase
Kiara
Advani
alongside
Prabhas.
It's
anticipated
to
offer
something
fresh
and
unprecedented
to
the
Tollywood
audience.
The
sequel,
known
as
'Salaar
2',
is
under
the
production
banner
led
by
Vijay
Kiragandur's
Hombale
Films,
promising
another
blockbuster
in
the
making.