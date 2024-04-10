Samantha REACTS To A Fan Who Questioned Her About Cheating On Naga Chaitanya; Her Reply Wins Applause

Samantha
Replies
To
A
Troll
For
Questioning
About
Naga
Chaitanya:
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
is
right
now
focusing
on
her
well-being
and
health
after
being
diagnosed
with
an
auto-immune
disease
called
Myositis.
She
openly
spoke
about
her
struggles
during
the
treatment
and
announced
a
break
for
a
year
before
she
could
get
back
on
the
screen.
Samantha,
on
the
other
hand,
has
been
trying
various
therapies
and
treatments
to
improve
her
condition
and
reportedly
went
to
Bhutan
for
the
same,
recently.
However,
Sam,
who
is
a
fitness
enthusiast,
didn't
stop
her
commitment
to
fitness
and
a
healthy
diet.
She
has
been
taking
part
in
podcasts
and
revealing
more
about
her
mental,
psychological,
and
physical
health.
Samantha,
didn't
step
back
when
it
comes
to
glamorous
photoshoots,
endorsements,
and
events.
She
has
been
taking
part
in
several
private
events
and
brand
photoshoots
which
are
setting
the
internet
on
fire.
She
has
become
more
open
when
it
comes
to
speaking
her
mind
as
well
as
her
dressing,
needless
to
say.
Samantha's
Reply
Wins
Appreciation
In
one
such
recent
podcast
where
she
was
talking
about
her
morning
routine,
which
includes
meditation,
pranayama,
and
tapping,
a
fan
or
a
follower
asked
her
why
she
cheated
on
her
now
ex-husband
Naga
Chaitanya,
Samantha
came
back
with
an
epic
reply.
A
fan
by
the
name
Vishalkadam166
wrote,"Btw
tell
me
why
you
cheated
on
your
innocent
husband,(sic)."
Samantha
didn't
dodge
the
question
but
chose
to
answer
it
gracefully.
She
replied,
"fl
@vishalkadam166
sorry
these
practises
might
not
help
you..you
might
need
something
stronger
:)
Wish
you
well,
(sic)."
Samantha
and
Naga
Chaitanya
had
dated
and
been
friends
for
seven
years
before
tying
the
knot
in
October
2017
in
Goa.
The
couple
had
two
wedding
ceremonies
as
per
the
Hindu
and
Christian
traditions.
Shattering
their
fans,
they
announced
a
split
just
on
the
verge
of
their
fourth
wedding
anniversary.
They
put
up
a
notice
about
their
amicable
separation
and
divorce
in
October
2021.
Samantha's
Upcoming
Projects
She
was
last
seen
in
Kushi,
a
romantic
entertainer
with
Vijay
Deverakonda
written
and
directed
by
Shiva
Nirvana,
who
gave
a
much-needed
hit
to
Samantha
and
Naga
Chaitanya
in
the
form
of
Majili,
after
their
marriage.
Her
upcoming
is
an
action
web
series
directed
by
Raj
and
DK
titled
'Citadel.'