Samantha REACTS To A Fan Who Questioned Her About Cheating On Naga Chaitanya; Her Reply Wins Applause

Samantha Replies To A Troll For Questioning About Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is right now focusing on her well-being and health after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She openly spoke about her struggles during the treatment and announced a break for a year before she could get back on the screen.

Samantha, on the other hand, has been trying various therapies and treatments to improve her condition and reportedly went to Bhutan for the same, recently. However, Sam, who is a fitness enthusiast, didn't stop her commitment to fitness and a healthy diet. She has been taking part in podcasts and revealing more about her mental, psychological, and physical health.

Samantha, didn't step back when it comes to glamorous photoshoots, endorsements, and events. She has been taking part in several private events and brand photoshoots which are setting the internet on fire. She has become more open when it comes to speaking her mind as well as her dressing, needless to say.

Samantha's Reply Wins Appreciation

In one such recent podcast where she was talking about her morning routine, which includes meditation, pranayama, and tapping, a fan or a follower asked her why she cheated on her now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha came back with an epic reply. A fan by the name Vishalkadam166 wrote,"Btw tell me why you cheated on your innocent husband,(sic)."

Samantha didn't dodge the question but chose to answer it gracefully. She replied, "fl @vishalkadam166 sorry these practises might not help you..you might need something stronger :) Wish you well, (sic)."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had dated and been friends for seven years before tying the knot in October 2017 in Goa. The couple had two wedding ceremonies as per the Hindu and Christian traditions. Shattering their fans, they announced a split just on the verge of their fourth wedding anniversary. They put up a notice about their amicable separation and divorce in October 2021.

Samantha's Upcoming Projects

She was last seen in Kushi, a romantic entertainer with Vijay Deverakonda written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, who gave a much-needed hit to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in the form of Majili, after their marriage. Her upcoming is an action web series directed by Raj and DK titled 'Citadel.'