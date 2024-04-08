Sharma & Ambani OTT Release: When And Where To Watch THIS Latest Crime-Comedy Hitting The Digital Streaming Pl

Sharma
&
Ambani
OTT
Release
Date
On
ETV
Win:
Sharma
&
Ambani
is
the
latest
crime-comedy
film
featuring
Bharath
Tippireddy,
who
not
only
enacted
the
lead
role
but
also
co-wrote
and
co-produced
the
movie.
Dhanya
Balakrishna
is
the
film's
female
lead.
Sharma
&
Ambani
is
skipping
theatres
and
is
now
ready
to
hit
the
digital
streaming
platform
for
a
straight
OTT
release.
The
movie
joins
the
list
of
latest
crime-comedy
thrillers
that
is
the
raging
genre
in
Tollywood.
Sharma
&
Ambani
Synopsis
Sharma
is
an
Ayurvedic
doctor.
His
best
friend
Ambani
is
a
cobbler.
They
both
are
good
friends
and
live
a
simple
life.
Their
lives
take
an
unexpected
turn
after
they
brush
shoulders
with
a
dangerous
gang.
They
should
now
secure
a
bag
of
diamonds
for
Sharma
to
marry
his
lover.
How
Ambani
and
Sharma
join
together
and
fight
against
all
odds
to
come
out
of
the
puzzle,
is
all
about
Sharma
&
Ambani.
Sharma
&
Ambani
OTT
Release
Date,
Time,
&
Platform
The
movie
is
an
ETV
WIN
original
production
and
it
will
directly
hit
the
platform
on
April
11.
The
subscribers
can
start
streaming
the
film
from
midnight
of
April
11.
Sharma
&
Ambani
Cast
The
movie
stars
Bharath
Tippireddy
as
Sharma,
Dhanya
Balakrishna
as
Sitara,
Kesava
Karri
as
Ambani,
Manas
Advaith
as
Vajra,
Rajasekhar
Narjala
as
Vaali,
Viswanath
Mandalika
as
Chintamani,
Smitha
as
Maya,
Yash
as
Chitti,
Roopak
as
Film
Reddy,
Abhishek
as
Antony,
Praveen
as
Seshu,
Avinash
as
Antony's
friend,
Hanumanth
Rao
as
Psycho,
and
Avyuth
Thippireddy
as
baby
Ambani
among
others.
Sharma
&
Ambani
Crew
Directed
by
Karthik
Sai,
the
movie
was
co-written
by
Bharath
Tippireddy
along
with
Karthik
Sai.
Anil
Palla,
Bharath
Tippireddy
bankrolled
the
film.
K.A.
Swamy
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Gautham
Raj
Nerusu
worked
as
the
Editor.
Shashank
Alamuru-Mahaa
worked
on
the
film's
sound
and
music.
Kittu
Vissapragada
is
the
dialogue
writer.