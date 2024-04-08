Sharma & Ambani OTT Release: When And Where To Watch THIS Latest Crime-Comedy Hitting The Digital Streaming Pl

Photo Credit:

Sharma & Ambani OTT Release Date On ETV Win: Sharma & Ambani is the latest crime-comedy film featuring Bharath Tippireddy, who not only enacted the lead role but also co-wrote and co-produced the movie. Dhanya Balakrishna is the film's female lead. Sharma & Ambani is skipping theatres and is now ready to hit the digital streaming platform for a straight OTT release. The movie joins the list of latest crime-comedy thrillers that is the raging genre in Tollywood.

Sharma & Ambani Synopsis

Sharma is an Ayurvedic doctor. His best friend Ambani is a cobbler. They both are good friends and live a simple life. Their lives take an unexpected turn after they brush shoulders with a dangerous gang. They should now secure a bag of diamonds for Sharma to marry his lover. How Ambani and Sharma join together and fight against all odds to come out of the puzzle, is all about Sharma & Ambani.

Sharma & Ambani OTT Release Date, Time, & Platform

The movie is an ETV WIN original production and it will directly hit the platform on April 11. The subscribers can start streaming the film from midnight of April 11.

Sharma & Ambani Cast

The movie stars Bharath Tippireddy as Sharma, Dhanya Balakrishna as Sitara, Kesava Karri as Ambani, Manas Advaith as Vajra, Rajasekhar Narjala as Vaali, Viswanath Mandalika as Chintamani, Smitha as Maya, Yash as Chitti, Roopak as Film Reddy, Abhishek as Antony, Praveen as Seshu, Avinash as Antony's friend, Hanumanth Rao as Psycho, and Avyuth Thippireddy as baby Ambani among others.

Sharma & Ambani Crew

Directed by Karthik Sai, the movie was co-written by Bharath Tippireddy along with Karthik Sai. Anil Palla, Bharath Tippireddy bankrolled the film. K.A. Swamy worked as the cinematographer and Gautham Raj Nerusu worked as the Editor. Shashank Alamuru-Mahaa worked on the film's sound and music. Kittu Vissapragada is the dialogue writer.