South OTT Releases Date & Time: Merry Christmas, Valari, Devil, Yatra 2, Thookuthurai..; Full List Is Inside

The second week of March 2024, there is an exciting lineup of films that are going to hit various OTT platforms starting from Amazon Prime Video to Tentkotta and ETV Win.

There are about 12 new and different genres of interesting south-Indian films ready to hit the digital streaming platforms. Check out the full list here.

Breathe On Aha

Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna's Breathe, a thriller movie is now ready to stream on the first-ever Telugu OTT platform, Aha Video from March 8. The movie was directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella.

Valari On ETV Win

Ritika Singh's latest horror thriller Valari is now enthralling the viewers on the OTT app ETV Win. In this movie, the actress played a dual role. Mruthika Santhoshini wrote and directed the movie. Sriram, Subbaraju, and Uttej among others played key roles.

Yatra 2 On Prime Video

Yatra 2 is the sequel to the biographical film on the remarkable Andhra Pradesh politician, late YS Rajasekhar Reddy. The movie was written and directed by Mahi V Raghav. The first part was released in 2018.

Sound Party On Aha

Bigg Boss Telugu fame, winner VJ Sunny, who made his debut in the entertainment industry as an achor, became a main lead in the Telugu film titled Sound Party. The movie is finally hitting the OTT platform Aha Video along with several other films, this week.

Devil On Tentkotta

Prakash Veer's directorial, Devil, featuring Drashan is now hitting the digital streaming platform straight. The movie will be available on the OTT platform Tentkotta.



Merry Christmas On Netflix

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi made his grand Bollywood debut with Sriram Raghavan's directorial titled Merry Christmas. The movie stars Katrina Kaid and is now finally making the debut on OTT giant Netflix from March 8.



Thookudurai On Prime

Comedian-turned-protagonist Yogi Babu, who acted in several films as a lead actor is back with a comedy-horror titled Thookudurai. This movie will be streaming on Prime Video from March 8.

Nandhivarman On Tentkotta

Featuring Suresh Ravi, Asha Gowda, and Nizhalgal Ravi among others in key roles, Nandhivarman is the story set thousand years ago in a village called Anumanthapuram. It is about the gold treasure in the temple that belongs to the Pallava King Nandivarman.

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy On Prime Video

Santhanam's latest release, a period film in comedy genre, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, is now ready for its OTT debut. Amazon Prime Video will stream the movie from March 8. Megha Akash, Mottai Rajendran, Cool Suresh, John Vijay, MS Bhaskar among others played key roles.

Enaku Endey Kidaiyaathu On Aha

This movie is a thriller written and directed by Vikram Ramesh, in which he also played a key role. The movie originally hit the screens on October 6, 2023 and will now be available on Aha Video for its digital streaming. A cab driver, who is about to quit his job turns his life upside down after picking up a girl from a bar.

Anweshippin Kandethum On Netflix

Darwin Kuriakose's latest crime thriller, Anweshippin Kandethum stars Tovino Thomas, Siddique, and Arthana Binu. The movie revolves around two real-life crimes including a police's suicide.