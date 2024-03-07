South OTT Releases Date & Time: Merry Christmas, Valari, Devil, Yatra 2, Thookuthurai..; Full List Is Inside

The
second
week
of
March
2024,
there
is
an
exciting
lineup
of
films
that
are
going
to
hit
various
OTT
platforms
starting
from
Amazon
Prime
Video
to
Tentkotta
and
ETV
Win.
There
are
about
12
new
and
different
genres
of
interesting
south-Indian
films
ready
to
hit
the
digital
streaming
platforms.
Check
out
the
full
list
here.
Breathe
On
Aha
Nandamuri
Chaitanya
Krishna's
Breathe,
a
thriller
movie
is
now
ready
to
stream
on
the
first-ever
Telugu
OTT
platform,
Aha
Video
from
March
8.
The
movie
was
directed
by
Vamsi
Krishna
Akella.
Valari
On
ETV
Win
Ritika
Singh's
latest
horror
thriller
Valari
is
now
enthralling
the
viewers
on
the
OTT
app
ETV
Win.
In
this
movie,
the
actress
played
a
dual
role.
Mruthika
Santhoshini
wrote
and
directed
the
movie.
Sriram,
Subbaraju,
and
Uttej
among
others
played
key
roles.
Yatra
2
On
Prime
Video
Yatra
2
is
the
sequel
to
the
biographical
film
on
the
remarkable
Andhra
Pradesh
politician,
late
YS
Rajasekhar
Reddy.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Mahi
V
Raghav.
The
first
part
was
released
in
2018.
Sound
Party
On
Aha
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fame,
winner
VJ
Sunny,
who
made
his
debut
in
the
entertainment
industry
as
an
achor,
became
a
main
lead
in
the
Telugu
film
titled
Sound
Party.
The
movie
is
finally
hitting
the
OTT
platform
Aha
Video
along
with
several
other
films,
this
week.
Devil
On
Tentkotta
Prakash
Veer's
directorial,
Devil,
featuring
Drashan
is
now
hitting
the
digital
streaming
platform
straight.
The
movie
will
be
available
on
the
OTT
platform
Tentkotta.
Merry
Christmas
On
Netflix
Makkal
Selvan
Vijay
Sethupathi
made
his
grand
Bollywood
debut
with
Sriram
Raghavan's
directorial
titled
Merry
Christmas.
The
movie
stars
Katrina
Kaid
and
is
now
finally
making
the
debut
on
OTT
giant
Netflix
from
March
8.
Thookudurai
On
Prime
Comedian-turned-protagonist
Yogi
Babu,
who
acted
in
several
films
as
a
lead
actor
is
back
with
a
comedy-horror
titled
Thookudurai.
This
movie
will
be
streaming
on
Prime
Video
from
March
8.
Nandhivarman
On
Tentkotta
Featuring
Suresh
Ravi,
Asha
Gowda,
and
Nizhalgal
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles,
Nandhivarman
is
the
story
set
thousand
years
ago
in
a
village
called
Anumanthapuram.
It
is
about
the
gold
treasure
in
the
temple
that
belongs
to
the
Pallava
King
Nandivarman.
Vadakkupatti
Ramasamy
On
Prime
Video
Santhanam's
latest
release,
a
period
film
in
comedy
genre,
Vadakkupatti
Ramasamy,
is
now
ready
for
its
OTT
debut.
Amazon
Prime
Video
will
stream
the
movie
from
March
8.
Megha
Akash,
Mottai
Rajendran,
Cool
Suresh,
John
Vijay,
MS
Bhaskar
among
others
played
key
roles.
Enaku
Endey
Kidaiyaathu
On
Aha
This
movie
is
a
thriller
written
and
directed
by
Vikram
Ramesh,
in
which
he
also
played
a
key
role.
The
movie
originally
hit
the
screens
on
October
6,
2023
and
will
now
be
available
on
Aha
Video
for
its
digital
streaming.
A
cab
driver,
who
is
about
to
quit
his
job
turns
his
life
upside
down
after
picking
up
a
girl
from
a
bar.
Anweshippin
Kandethum
On
Netflix
Darwin
Kuriakose's
latest
crime
thriller,
Anweshippin
Kandethum
stars
Tovino
Thomas,
Siddique,
and
Arthana
Binu.
The
movie
revolves
around
two
real-life
crimes
including
a
police's
suicide.