SSMB 29: Aamir Khan's Tollywood Debut With Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's Film After Lal Singh Chaddha's Flop?

SSMB 29: Aamir Khan In Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's Film? Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently prepping for his most challenging role yet, for the prestigious and highly-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, is back in the headlines.

Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar for what is confirmed to be a globe-trotting action-adventure drama, is taking his sweet little time to get into the skin of the character that he is going to portray. Referred to as SSMB 29, the movie comes after his not-so-successful Sankranti release 'Guntur Kaaram,' with Trivikram Srinivas.

After the movie failed to enthrall his fans, now the stakes are high as well as the hopes for this epic film, which might not hit the theatres for at least another two years.

Aamir Khan In SSMB 29?

According to the latest update, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan was approached with an exciting character by the filmmakers of SSMB 29. While the scale, grandeur, and success rate of Rajamouli's films, coupled with the craze, range, and charisma of Mahesh Babu are luring factors, Aamir Khan as well as other names from Hollywood are also in consideration for this adventure drama, which will be made on a massive scale and highest-budget ever, reportedly.

In a report on 123Telugu, Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli have met in Mumbai recently and discussed SSMB 29. The actor, if signs the dotted line for this Mahesh Babu's film, will play the antagonist's role. The movie will have an ensemble cast of talented actors from all over the country as well as Hollywood if the networking of Rajamouli pays off.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan also delivered a box office dud in the form of Lal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Naga Chaitanya in a lead role.

Written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, SSMB 29 will have P.S. Vinod as its cinematographer, Anbariv as the action choreographer, and Oscar Award-winner MM Keeravani as the music composer. Further details of the project are yet to be officially announced.