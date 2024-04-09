SSMB 29: Aamir Khan's Tollywood Debut With Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's Film After Lal Singh Chaddha's Flop?

SSMB
29:
Aamir
Khan
In
Mahesh
Babu
&
SS
Rajamouli's
Film?
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu,
who
is
currently
prepping
for
his
most
challenging
role
yet,
for
the
prestigious
and
highly-anticipated
collaboration
with
SS
Rajamouli,
is
back
in
the
headlines.
Mahesh
Babu,
who
will
be
seen
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
for
what
is
confirmed
to
be
a
globe-trotting
action-adventure
drama,
is
taking
his
sweet
little
time
to
get
into
the
skin
of
the
character
that
he
is
going
to
portray.
Referred
to
as
SSMB
29,
the
movie
comes
after
his
not-so-successful
Sankranti
release
'Guntur
Kaaram,'
with
Trivikram
Srinivas.
After
the
movie
failed
to
enthrall
his
fans,
now
the
stakes
are
high
as
well
as
the
hopes
for
this
epic
film,
which
might
not
hit
the
theatres
for
at
least
another
two
years.
Aamir
Khan
In
SSMB
29?
According
to
the
latest
update,
Bollywood
actor-filmmaker
Aamir
Khan
was
approached
with
an
exciting
character
by
the
filmmakers
of
SSMB
29.
While
the
scale,
grandeur,
and
success
rate
of
Rajamouli's
films,
coupled
with
the
craze,
range,
and
charisma
of
Mahesh
Babu
are
luring
factors,
Aamir
Khan
as
well
as
other
names
from
Hollywood
are
also
in
consideration
for
this
adventure
drama,
which
will
be
made
on
a
massive
scale
and
highest-budget
ever,
reportedly.
In
a
report
on
123Telugu,
Aamir
Khan
and
SS
Rajamouli
have
met
in
Mumbai
recently
and
discussed
SSMB
29.
The
actor,
if
signs
the
dotted
line
for
this
Mahesh
Babu's
film,
will
play
the
antagonist's
role.
The
movie
will
have
an
ensemble
cast
of
talented
actors
from
all
over
the
country
as
well
as
Hollywood
if
the
networking
of
Rajamouli
pays
off.
On
the
other
hand,
Aamir
Khan
also
delivered
a
box
office
dud
in
the
form
of
Lal
Singh
Chaddha,
which
also
featured
Naga
Chaitanya
in
a
lead
role.
Written
by
Rajamouli's
father
Vijayendra
Prasad,
SSMB
29
will
have
P.S.
Vinod
as
its
cinematographer,
Anbariv
as
the
action
choreographer,
and
Oscar
Award-winner
MM
Keeravani
as
the
music
composer.
Further
details
of
the
project
are
yet
to
be
officially
announced.