SSMB 29 Launch: Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Adventure Drama To Start Rolling From THIS Date; Full Story HERE

Mahesh
Babu-SS
Rajamouli's
Adventure
Drama
Official
Launch
Soon:
The
epic
collaboration
of
visionary
director
SS
Rajamouli,
and
the
highest-paid,
handsomest
actor
of
Tollywood,
Mahesh
Babu,
is
finally
happening
officially.
The
duo
have
joined
forces
for
an
action-adventure
drama
for
the
first
time,
which
is
going
to
be
made
on
a
massive
scale
with
global
appeal.
SSMB
29
Launch
Date
Fixed?
While
the
news
of
SSMB
29
was
already
an
year
old,
recently,
Rajamouli,
Mahesh
Babu,
and
producer
KL
Narayana
have
been
spotted
at
Hyderabad
airport
sparking
latest
updates.
The
movie's
official
launch
might
happen
on
May
31,
on
the
occasion
of
superstar
Krishna's
birth
anniversary.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 14:12 [IST]