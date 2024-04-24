English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

SSMB 29 Launch: Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Adventure Drama To Start Rolling From THIS Date; Full Story HERE

By
Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli s Epic SSMB29 To Roll From May 31
Photo Credit:

Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Adventure Drama Official Launch Soon: The epic collaboration of visionary director SS Rajamouli, and the highest-paid, handsomest actor of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, is finally happening officially. The duo have joined forces for an action-adventure drama for the first time, which is going to be made on a massive scale with global appeal.

SSMB 29 Launch Date Fixed?

While the news of SSMB 29 was already an year old, recently, Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and producer KL Narayana have been spotted at Hyderabad airport sparking latest updates. The movie's official launch might happen on May 31, on the occasion of superstar Krishna's birth anniversary.

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 14:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X