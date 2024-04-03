Tantra (Thantra) OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Ananya Nagalla's Horror Film Starts Streaming On THIS Platform

Photo Credit:

Ananya Nagalla's Tantra OTT Release Date And Platform Fixed: Tantra is a recent horror film made in Tollywood featuring Ananya Nagalla in the lead role. The movie written and directed by Srinivas Gopisetti was released theatrically on March 15. Upon its release, Tantra got a decent above-average rating but due to lack of promotions and limited release, the movie couldn't reach out.

Tantra is loaded with the occult powers and ghosts that have become regular tropes in the new-age horror thrillers. The effects and the sub-plots derailed the movie's nice concept and the director didn't close the sub-plots, which would have made the film better. The narrative was all over the place, as reviewed by the critics.

Tantra Synopsis

Rekha is a docile woman who is innocent and can sense evil spirits. As usual, Rekha is petrified. Teju (Dhanush Radhumudri) develops an interest in Rekha since childhood and eventually loves her. But, Teju is the son of a prostitute and faces humiliation often. As Teju and Rekha strengthen their relationship, a spirit torments Rekha continuously. Rekha then will be seen consuming her blood. What Happens Next? is all about the movie Tantra.

Tantra on Aha Video on April 5

Tantra movie is now finally ready to make its OTT debut on the first-ever Telugu-exclusive OTT platform, Aha Video. The movie will start streaming on April 5, read an official statement.

Tantra Cast

This horror-thriller stars Ananya Nagalla as Rekha in the lead role. In addition, Dhanush Raghumudri, Temper Vamsi, Saloni Aswani, Meesala Lakshaman, Manoj Muthyam, Sharath Barigela, and Kushalini Pulapa among others in key roles.

The movie was directed by Srinivas Gopisetti. This movie which was appreciated for the content and presentation was produced by Naresh Babu P and Ravi Chaithanya. Tantra has its entire music and background score by RR Dhruvan. Sai Ram Uday and Vijay Bhaskar Uddala worked as the film's cinematographers. SB Uddhav worked as the film's editor.