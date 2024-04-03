Tantra (Thantra) OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Ananya Nagalla's Horror Film Starts Streaming On THIS Platform

Ananya
Nagalla's
Tantra
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Fixed:
Tantra
is
a
recent
horror
film
made
in
Tollywood
featuring
Ananya
Nagalla
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Srinivas
Gopisetti
was
released
theatrically
on
March
15.
Upon
its
release,
Tantra
got
a
decent
above-average
rating
but
due
to
lack
of
promotions
and
limited
release,
the
movie
couldn't
reach
out.
Tantra
is
loaded
with
the
occult
powers
and
ghosts
that
have
become
regular
tropes
in
the
new-age
horror
thrillers.
The
effects
and
the
sub-plots
derailed
the
movie's
nice
concept
and
the
director
didn't
close
the
sub-plots,
which
would
have
made
the
film
better.
The
narrative
was
all
over
the
place,
as
reviewed
by
the
critics.
Tantra
Synopsis
Rekha
is
a
docile
woman
who
is
innocent
and
can
sense
evil
spirits.
As
usual,
Rekha
is
petrified.
Teju
(Dhanush
Radhumudri)
develops
an
interest
in
Rekha
since
childhood
and
eventually
loves
her.
But,
Teju
is
the
son
of
a
prostitute
and
faces
humiliation
often.
As
Teju
and
Rekha
strengthen
their
relationship,
a
spirit
torments
Rekha
continuously.
Rekha
then
will
be
seen
consuming
her
blood.
What
Happens
Next?
is
all
about
the
movie
Tantra.
Tantra
on
Aha
Video
on
April
5
Tantra
movie
is
now
finally
ready
to
make
its
OTT
debut
on
the
first-ever
Telugu-exclusive
OTT
platform,
Aha
Video.
The
movie
will
start
streaming
on
April
5,
read
an
official
statement.
Tantra
Cast
This
horror-thriller
stars
Ananya
Nagalla
as
Rekha
in
the
lead
role.
In
addition,
Dhanush
Raghumudri,
Temper
Vamsi,
Saloni
Aswani,
Meesala
Lakshaman,
Manoj
Muthyam,
Sharath
Barigela,
and
Kushalini
Pulapa
among
others
in
key
roles.
Tantra
The
movie
was
directed
by
Srinivas
Gopisetti.
This
movie
which
was
appreciated
for
the
content
and
presentation
was
produced
by
Naresh
Babu
P
and
Ravi
Chaithanya.
Tantra
has
its
entire
music
and
background
score
by
RR
Dhruvan.
Sai
Ram
Uday
and
Vijay
Bhaskar
Uddala
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographers.
SB
Uddhav
worked
as
the
film's
editor.