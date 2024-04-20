Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Gear Up To Reveal Something Grand This Sunday!

Constantly
making
headlines
with
every
update
and
eagerly
awaited
by
fans
worldwide
is
filmmaker
Nag
Ashwin's
upcoming
sci-fi
spectacle
'Kalki
2898
AD'.
Starring
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
in
key
roles,
the
film
is
touted
to
be
a
mythology-inspired
sci-fi
extravaganza
set
in
the
future.
Amidst
all
the
excitement
for
the
film,
a
new
update
reveals
that
the
makers
are
planning
a
big
announcement
this
Sunday,
which
is
expected
to
leave
fans
surprised.
Confirming
the
same,
a
source
revealed,
"The
team
of
'Kalki
2898
AD'
are
planning
something
grand
this
Sunday.
Expected
to
be
one
big
update
regarding
the
film,
this
will
be
a
major
event
for
fans
worldwide.
Known
for
their
amazing
promotional
campaigns
and
events,
it's
going
to
be
a
great
surprise
for
audiences."
The
source
further
confirmed
that
through
this
campaign,
they
will
also
be
announcing
the
film's
release
date.
It
would
be
interesting
to
learn
whether
the
big
reveal
is
about
the
film's
narrative
or
its
characters.
Audiences
only
have
to
wait
a
little
while
longer
to
witness
what's
expected
to
be
a
grand
unveiling
in
'Kalki
2898
AD'.
Touted
as
the
biggest
Indian
film
of
the
year,
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
a
multilingual
film
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin
and
produced
by
Vyjayanthi
Movies.
The
magnum
opus
made
waves
after
its
groundbreaking
debut
at
San
Diego
Comic-Con
last
year,
earning
massive
global
acclaim.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 15:32 [IST]