Tejaswi Madivada Opens Up About Career Hurdles Stemming from 'Ice Cream' By RGV

Tejaswi
Madivada,
known
for
her
talent
in
the
Telugu
film
industry
and
the
dance
reality
shows,
recently
opened
up
about
the
challenges
she
faced
in
her
career
at
the
initial
stages.
In
a
movie
promotion
interview
recently,
she
shared
that
a
controversial
scene
in
a
film
directed
by
Ram
Gopal
Varma
significantly
impacted
her
career
trajectory.
Despite
her
abilities
in
acting
and
physical
attributes,
she
struggled
to
find
success
in
Tollywood.
This
revelation
came
during
a
candid
discussion
with
fellow
actresses
Pankhuri
Gidwani
and
Bhavana
Sagi.
Tejaswi
reflected
on
her
journey
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
acknowledging
the
roles
she
played
and
the
decisions
she
made.
She
pinpointed
the
movie
'Ice
Cream'
as
a
turning
point
in
her
career,
where
her
participation
in
certain
scenes
led
to
a
drastic
change
in
how
she
was
perceived
by
the
public
and
media.
The
actress
also
touched
upon
the
broader
issue
of
how
intimate
scenes
are
handled
in
the
industry,
questioning
the
environment
created
by
directors
like
Avanindra
to
ensure
actors
feel
comfortable
during
such
shoots.
A
decade-old
photo
from
'Ice
Cream'
recently
went
viral,
bringing
attention
back
to
the
controversial
scene.
Tejaswi
explained
that
the
portrayal
of
this
scene
was
misleading
due
to
censorship
restrictions,
which
prevent
explicit
content
from
being
shown
in
films.
She
lamented
how
this
single
scene
led
to
a
negative
shift
in
her
public
image,
from
a
beloved
heroine
to
being
cast
in
lesser
roles
overnight.
Moreover,
Tejaswi's
conversation
with
Gidwani
and
Sagi
delved
into
the
complexities
of
performing
intimate
scenes
for
camera.
She
questioned
how
such
scenes
were
approached
and
executed,
highlighting
the
importance
of
a
supportive
atmosphere
for
actors.
In
addition
to
discussing
her
past
experiences,
Tejaswi
mentioned
'Love
Mouli',
an
upcoming
film
generating
significant
buzz.
Directed
by
newcomer
Avanindra,
who
also
took
on
multiple
roles
including
writing
and
cinematography,
the
movie
stars
Navdeep
and
promises
intriguing
content
for
viewers.
Tejaswi
teased
an
upcoming
full
interview
with
the
ladies
of
'Love
Mouli',
sparking
curiosity
about
their
experiences
with
intimate
scenes.