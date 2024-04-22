Tejaswi Madivada Opens Up About Career Hurdles Stemming from 'Ice Cream' By RGV

Tejaswi Madivada, known for her talent in the Telugu film industry and the dance reality shows, recently opened up about the challenges she faced in her career at the initial stages. In a movie promotion interview recently, she shared that a controversial scene in a film directed by Ram Gopal Varma significantly impacted her career trajectory. Despite her abilities in acting and physical attributes, she struggled to find success in Tollywood. This revelation came during a candid discussion with fellow actresses Pankhuri Gidwani and Bhavana Sagi.

Tejaswi reflected on her journey in the Telugu film industry, acknowledging the roles she played and the decisions she made. She pinpointed the movie 'Ice Cream' as a turning point in her career, where her participation in certain scenes led to a drastic change in how she was perceived by the public and media. The actress also touched upon the broader issue of how intimate scenes are handled in the industry, questioning the environment created by directors like Avanindra to ensure actors feel comfortable during such shoots.

A decade-old photo from 'Ice Cream' recently went viral, bringing attention back to the controversial scene. Tejaswi explained that the portrayal of this scene was misleading due to censorship restrictions, which prevent explicit content from being shown in films. She lamented how this single scene led to a negative shift in her public image, from a beloved heroine to being cast in lesser roles overnight.

Moreover, Tejaswi's conversation with Gidwani and Sagi delved into the complexities of performing intimate scenes for camera. She questioned how such scenes were approached and executed, highlighting the importance of a supportive atmosphere for actors. In addition to discussing her past experiences, Tejaswi mentioned 'Love Mouli', an upcoming film generating significant buzz. Directed by newcomer Avanindra, who also took on multiple roles including writing and cinematography, the movie stars Navdeep and promises intriguing content for viewers. Tejaswi teased an upcoming full interview with the ladies of 'Love Mouli', sparking curiosity about their experiences with intimate scenes.