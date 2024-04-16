Telugu Film Razakar Hindi Release Date: Movie Set For Pan-India Release In Marathi, Hindi- Deets Inside
The Telugu film 'Razakar', exploring post-Independence Hyderabad and the Razakar militia, is set for a pan-India presence with Hindi and Marathi versions launching on April 26. Directed and written by Yata Satyanarayana, the film has been praised for its historical accuracy and emotional depth.
The
acclaimed
Telugu
movie
'Razakar’
is
set
for
a
grand
pan-India
presence,
with
its
Hindi
and
Marathi
versions
launching
on
April
26.
This
film,
praised
since
its
March
2024
debut,
dives
into
the
tumultuous
times
post-India's
Independence.
It
focuses
on
Hyderabad,
then
a
princely
state,
and
the
terror
spread
by
the
Razakar
militia.
Yata
Satyanarayana,
the
brain
behind
'Razakar’
as
a
director
and
writer,
shared
his
excitement
over
the
film's
new
audience
reach.
"A
large
section
of
my
audience
has
been
waiting
for
the
Hindi
version.
I
am
thrilled
to
present
it
in
Marathi
as
well," he
said.
Panorama
Studios
is
handling
the
release
of
these
versions.
'Razakar’
delves
into
the
genocide
by
the
Razakars,
loyal
to
the
Nizam
of
Hyderabad,
highlighting
their
reign
of
terror.
It
also
covers
the
swift
response
by
Sardar
Vallabhbhai
Patel,
leading
to
Operation
Polo
and
Hyderabad's
merger
with
India.
The
film
sheds
light
on
the
political
strategies
of
Osman
Ali
Khan,
Hyderabad's
last
Nizam,
amidst
his
struggle
for
independence.
Satyanarayana
assures
that
the
Hindi
and
Marathi
versions
will
maintain
the
original’s
emotional
depth.
"We
are
committed
to
re-mastering
the
film
with
the
finest
quality
for
its
nationwide
release," he
stated.
With
Panorama
Studios
distributing
'Razakar’,
the
film
is
set
to
reach
a
wider
audience,
offering
a
profound
look
at
a
critical
moment
in
Indian
history.
As
'Razakar’
makes
its
way
across
India,
it
invites
viewers
to
explore
an
essential
chapter
of
the
past,
brought
to
life
with
cinematic
finesse
and
historical
fidelity.
This
wider
availability
is
anticipated
to
spark
discussions
and
touch
viewers
nationwide,
enriching
the
film's
impact.