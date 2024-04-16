Telugu Film Razakar Hindi Release Date: Movie Set For Pan-India Release In Marathi, Hindi- Deets Inside

The acclaimed Telugu movie 'Razakar’ is set for a grand pan-India presence, with its Hindi and Marathi versions launching on April 26. This film, praised since its March 2024 debut, dives into the tumultuous times post-India's Independence. It focuses on Hyderabad, then a princely state, and the terror spread by the Razakar militia.



Yata Satyanarayana, the brain behind 'Razakar’ as a director and writer, shared his excitement over the film's new audience reach. "A large section of my audience has been waiting for the Hindi version. I am thrilled to present it in Marathi as well," he said. Panorama Studios is handling the release of these versions.

'Razakar’ delves into the genocide by the Razakars, loyal to the Nizam of Hyderabad, highlighting their reign of terror. It also covers the swift response by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, leading to Operation Polo and Hyderabad's merger with India. The film sheds light on the political strategies of Osman Ali Khan, Hyderabad's last Nizam, amidst his struggle for independence.

Satyanarayana assures that the Hindi and Marathi versions will maintain the original’s emotional depth. "We are committed to re-mastering the film with the finest quality for its nationwide release," he stated. With Panorama Studios distributing 'Razakar’, the film is set to reach a wider audience, offering a profound look at a critical moment in Indian history.

As 'Razakar’ makes its way across India, it invites viewers to explore an essential chapter of the past, brought to life with cinematic finesse and historical fidelity. This wider availability is anticipated to spark discussions and touch viewers nationwide, enriching the film's impact.