Family Star Leads Telugu Movie Ticket Sales Surge Despite Mixed Response After Theatrical Release

The
last
week
of
March
and
the
first
week
of
April
saw
several
movie
releases
that
caught
the
attention
of
film
enthusiasts.
Among
these,
three
Telugu
movies,
"Tillu
Square,"
"Family
Star," and
"Manjumammel
Boys,"
have
been
particularly
popular.
These
films
have
sparked
conversations
and
are
drawing
crowds
to
theaters.
People
usually
choose
movies
featuring
their
favorite
actors
or
those
with
positive
reviews.
Watching
movies
is
a
preferred
activity
for
many,
especially
when
done
with
family
and
friends
during
weekends.
Let's
delve
into
the
specifics
of
ticket
sales
from
April
5
to
April
6
to
see
which
movie
has
captivated
audiences
the
most
irrespective
of
the
result.
"Family
Star," starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur,
directed
by
Parasuram,
leads
the
pack.
This
film
sold
an
impressive
112,430
tickets
in
just
24
hours
through
BookMyShow,
making
it
the
most
sought-after
movie
during
this
period.
Following
closely
is
'Tillu
Square,' a
romantic
comedy
that
has
won
over
the
youth.
With
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
in
leading
roles,
this
film
sold
57,670
tickets
in
the
same
timeframe,
securing
its
position
as
the
second
most
popular
choice
among
moviegoers,
even
after
a
week.
The
movie
Tillu
Square
has
already
become
one
of
the
biggest
hits
of
TOllywood.
In
third
place
is
Malayalam
industry's
highest-grosser,
Manjumammel
Boys,
that
was
released
in
Telugu
on
April
6.
It
attracted
10,020
ticket
bookings
through
BookMyShow
in
the
last
24
hours.
This
shows
that
even
though
it's
not
leading,
there's
a
significant
interest
in
this
film
as
well.
The
highly
positive
reviews
that
are
coming
out
are
encouraging
for
the
movie's
theatrical
run.
Overall,
these
statistics
reveal
not
only
which
movies
are
currently
popular
but
also
highlight
the
preferences
of
regular
moviegoers.
Whether
it's
star
power,
positive
reviews,
or
genre
appeal,
these
factors
significantly
influence
audience
choices
and
ticket
sales.