Family Star Leads Telugu Movie Ticket Sales Surge Despite Mixed Response After Theatrical Release

The last week of March and the first week of April saw several movie releases that caught the attention of film enthusiasts. Among these, three Telugu movies, "Tillu Square," "Family Star," and "Manjumammel Boys," have been particularly popular. These films have sparked conversations and are drawing crowds to theaters. People usually choose movies featuring their favorite actors or those with positive reviews. Watching movies is a preferred activity for many, especially when done with family and friends during weekends.

Let's delve into the specifics of ticket sales from April 5 to April 6 to see which movie has captivated audiences the most irrespective of the result. "Family Star," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, directed by Parasuram, leads the pack. This film sold an impressive 112,430 tickets in just 24 hours through BookMyShow, making it the most sought-after movie during this period.

Following closely is 'Tillu Square,' a romantic comedy that has won over the youth. With Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in leading roles, this film sold 57,670 tickets in the same timeframe, securing its position as the second most popular choice among moviegoers, even after a week. The movie Tillu Square has already become one of the biggest hits of TOllywood.

In third place is Malayalam industry's highest-grosser, Manjumammel Boys, that was released in Telugu on April 6. It attracted 10,020 ticket bookings through BookMyShow in the last 24 hours. This shows that even though it's not leading, there's a significant interest in this film as well. The highly positive reviews that are coming out are encouraging for the movie's theatrical run.

Overall, these statistics reveal not only which movies are currently popular but also highlight the preferences of regular moviegoers. Whether it's star power, positive reviews, or genre appeal, these factors significantly influence audience choices and ticket sales.