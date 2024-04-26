The Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Early OTT Debut

The
Family
Star
Full
Movie
Leaked
After
OTT
Release:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
family
drama
and
romantic
entertainer
titled
'The
Family
Star,'
with
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead,
was
released
worldwide
on
April
5.
The
'Geetha
Govindham'
actor-director
duo
have
come
together
for
the
second
time
for
this
entertainer
which
was
released
to
a
mixed
response.
After
the
opening
weekend,
the
movie
fell
flat
at
the
box
office
due
to
negative
reviews.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
Early
OTT
Debut
On
Prime
Video
Vijay
Deverakonda's
'The
Family
Star'
movie
featuring
Mrunal
Thakur
was
theatrically
released
on
April
5.
Owing
to
the
poor
response
at
the
box
office,
makers
of
the
film,
Dil
Raju
of
SVC
banner
revised
the
OTT
deal
and
brought
the
movie
to
Prime
Video
within
20
days.
The
Family
Star
started
streaming
from
April
26.
Family
Star
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download
After
The
Family
Star
movie
hit
the
OTT
platform
Prime
Video,
Vijay
Deverakonda's
romantic
entertainer
made
its
way
to
the
piracy
websites.
These
unscrupulous
websites
copied
the
entire
content
of
the
film
and
made
links
to
watch
the
entire
movie.
In
addition,
these
links
can
also
enable
the
viewers
to
download
the
movie
for
free.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.