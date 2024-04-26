The Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Early OTT Debut

Photo Credit:

The Family Star Full Movie Leaked After OTT Release:

Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, was released worldwide on April 5. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo have come together for the second time for this entertainer which was released to a mixed response. After the opening weekend, the movie fell flat at the box office due to negative reviews.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Early OTT Debut On Prime Video

Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Family Star' movie featuring Mrunal Thakur was theatrically released on April 5. Owing to the poor response at the box office, makers of the film, Dil Raju of SVC banner revised the OTT deal and brought the movie to Prime Video within 20 days. The Family Star started streaming from April 26.

Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After The Family Star movie hit the OTT platform Prime Video, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic entertainer made its way to the piracy websites. These unscrupulous websites copied the entire content of the film and made links to watch the entire movie. In addition, these links can also enable the viewers to download the movie for free.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.